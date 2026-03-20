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Toaster OTT Release: When and Where to Watch Rajkummar Rao’s Comedy Thriller

Toaster is an upcoming comedy thriller featuring Rajkummar Rao and Sanya Malhotra in lead roles. The story follows a stingy man fixated on retrieving a costly wedding gift, which leads to humorous chaos and a shocking murder twist. The film will soon stream on Netflix.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 20 March 2026 18:10 IST
Toaster OTT Release: When and Where to Watch Rajkummar Rao’s Comedy Thriller

Photo Credit: Netflix

Toaster was scheduled to release on August 19, 2025 however now it will be available on Netflix .

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Highlights
  • Toaster will premiere on Netflix next month
  • The film blends comedy and mystery, following a miserly man
  • Starring Rajkummar Rao and Sanya Malhotra, the movie is entertaining
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Toaster is an upcoming movie arriving on OTT next month. It is a full piece of entertainment with comedy. It is about a man who is pretty miser in his actions. He gave a newlywed couple a toaster at a wedding reception with his wife. Further, the events follow different mishaps in the life of the married couple whom he gifted a toaster. When he hears that he is more bothered about the toaster that he gave to them. However, there is a lot of mayhem in the story till the climax and a murder happens.

When and Where to Watch

Toaster was scheduled to release on August 19, 2025 however now it will be available on Netflix soon, next month.

Trailer and Plot

Toaster is a comedy movie featuring Rajkumar Rao and Sanya Malhotra as a couple who go to a marriage and give the newlyweds a toaster worth Rs. 5000. Rajkumar Rao is a stingy person and he continuously worries about the expense of buying the toaster when the marriage of the couple is not able to survive. He wants to get that toaster back. In all those events, a murder happens and the story becomes more entangled.

Cast and Crew

Rajkumar Rao and Sanya Malhotra are acting as a couple in Toaster. Archana Puran Singh, Upendra Limaye, Farah Khan, Abhishek Banerjee, Jitendra Joshi, and Vinod Rawat are playing important roles in the movie. It is produced by Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa under their banner KAMPA Films. Vivek Das Chaudhary has directed the film.

Reception

As it is a light-hearted movie, viewers are waiting to watch it. There is no IMDb rating yet as it has not been released.

 

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Further reading: toaster best price, comedy thriller, IMDb, Netflix
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
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