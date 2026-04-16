The wait is over as Toaster has arrived on OTT. It is a full piece of entertainment that has emotions and comedy in it. Sanya Malhotra and Rajkumar Rao are a couple in the movie who go to a wedding and give the newlyweds a toaster. Rajkumar Rao is a very miser person in the movie. He feels that he has invested too much in it. Eventually, they hear the news that the marriage is not working. After this mayhem, RajKumar Rao thinks of getting the toaster back. The story is a full mix of entertainment with perfect timing of the comedy.

When and Where to Watch

Toaster was released on April 15, 2026, on Netflix.

Trailer and Plot

Toaster is a movie in which the toaster is the main subject that has been raised. Rajkumar Rao and Sanya go to a wedding where they gift the newlywed couple a toaster worth Rs. 5000. However, Raj is playing a stingy person here, and he is worried about the expense at the wedding. Eventually, the marriage of the couple is unable to survive, and now Rajkumar Rao is worried about his gifted toaster. During this, a murder happens, and the story gets more entangled.

Cast and Crew

Rajkumar Rao and Sanya Malhotra are playing the role of a couple in the movie. Other actors are Archana Puran Singh, Farah Khan, Abhishek Banerjee, Vinod Rawat, and Jitendra Joshi. Rajkumar Rao and Patralekha have produced it under KAMPA Films. Vivek Das Chaudhary is the director.

Reception

Viewers are waiting to watch as it is a light-hearted movie. There is no IMDb rating yet as it has not been released.