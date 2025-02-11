A Silent Escape OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?

Technology News
The acclaimed short film A Silent Escape is set for its digital premiere on Chaupal, bringing its gripping story to a wider audience.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 11 February 2025 15:00 IST
Photo Credit: YouTube

A Silent Escape is now available for streaming on Chaupal.

  • A Silent Escape premieres on Chaupal on February 11, 2025
  • The film won awards at the Punjabi International Film Festival
  • A gripping survival story based on true events
The highly acclaimed Punjabi short film, A Silent Escape, is set for its digital premiere. After earning recognition at major film festivals, including Cannes International Film Festival and Punjabi International Film Festival, the film is making its way to a wider audience through an OTT release. Directed by Yogi Devgan, this gripping short film has also been acknowledged among the top 100 films for the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Award 2024. The anticipation surrounding its release is high, as audiences await its arrival on a major streaming platform.

When and Where to Watch A Silent Escape

The short film A Silent Escape will be available for streaming on Chaupal from February 11, 2025. The release aims to bring the celebrated short film to a broader audience, offering an opportunity to experience its compelling narrative.

Official Trailer and Plot of A Silent Escape

The film follows Oliver and his mother, who find themselves in a distressing situation during what was meant to be an ordinary road trip. They are suddenly taken captive, turning their journey into a life-threatening ordeal. Inspired by true events, the storyline captures their terrifying experience as they search for a way out without being detected. The narrative is centred on survival, fear, and a silent yet strategic escape that could determine their fate.

Cast and Crew of A Silent Escape

Yogi Devgan has directed the film, bringing together a talented cast that includes Sardarni Preet, Rudi Devgan, Gagan Deep, Kiran Preet Kaur, Arvind Kumar, and Jurnail Mathan. Their performances contribute to the intensity and realism of the story, making it a gripping watch for audiences.

Reception of A Silent Escape

The film has been well-received at various film festivals, winning two awards at the Punjabi International Film Festival.

 

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: A Silent Escape, Punjabi Short Film, OTT Release, Chaupal, Yogi Devgan, Award-Winning Films, Punjabi Cinema, Film Festivals
