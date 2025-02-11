A Silent Escape OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?

Photo Credit: YouTube
The highly acclaimed Punjabi short film, A Silent Escape, is set for its digital premiere. After earning recognition at major film festivals, including Cannes International Film Festival and Punjabi International Film Festival, the film is making its way to a wider audience through an OTT release. Directed by Yogi Devgan, this gripping short film has also been acknowledged among the top 100 films for the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Award 2024. The anticipation surrounding its release is high, as audiences await its arrival on a major streaming platform.
The short film A Silent Escape will be available for streaming on Chaupal from February 11, 2025. The release aims to bring the celebrated short film to a broader audience, offering an opportunity to experience its compelling narrative.
The film follows Oliver and his mother, who find themselves in a distressing situation during what was meant to be an ordinary road trip. They are suddenly taken captive, turning their journey into a life-threatening ordeal. Inspired by true events, the storyline captures their terrifying experience as they search for a way out without being detected. The narrative is centred on survival, fear, and a silent yet strategic escape that could determine their fate.
Yogi Devgan has directed the film, bringing together a talented cast that includes Sardarni Preet, Rudi Devgan, Gagan Deep, Kiran Preet Kaur, Arvind Kumar, and Jurnail Mathan. Their performances contribute to the intensity and realism of the story, making it a gripping watch for audiences.
The film has been well-received at various film festivals, winning two awards at the Punjabi International Film Festival.
