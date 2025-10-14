Written and directed by Kalaiarasan Thangavel, Aan Paavam Pollathathu is an upcoming Tamil Romance comedy-drama film starring Rio Raj in the lead role. This is a light-hearted entertainer that revolves around the story of a middle-class husband who must navigate his way to maintain a relationship while dealing with his wife's progressive attitude. Their marriage will face complexities due to differences in opinion and approach. The movie will explore their journey from the honeymoon phase to facing the realities of life.

When and Where to Watch Aan Paavam Pollathathu

Aan Paavam Pollathathu is scheduled to release theatrically on Oct 31st, 2025. Also, JioHotstar has reportedly bagged the deal and has become its OTT streaming partner for post-theatrical release.

Official Trailer and Plot of Aan Paavam Pollathathu

The plot of Aan Paavam Pollathathu centers on a married couple, where a conservative husband (played by Rio Raj) and a progressive wife (portrayed by Malavika Manoj) are engaged in conflicts due to their contrasting attitudes. With the movie commencing with a honeymoon phase, it will then explore how a modern-day couple navigates their lives through everyday complexities and struggles within their marriage.

The sequences of the film will be a blend of emotion, comedy, and a lot of humour.

Cast and Crew of Aan Paavam Pollathathu

This Tamil romance drama has been written and directed by Kalaiarasan Thangavel, accompanied by Sivakumar. The movie stars Rio Raj and Malavika Manoj in the lead roles, supported by Jenson Dhivakar, Sheela Rajkumar, RJ Vigneshkanth, and more.

The music composition has been delivered by Siddhu Kumar, while the cinematographer of Aan Paavam Pollathathu is Madhesh Manickam.

Reception of Aan Paavam Pollathathu

Aan Paavam Pollathathu is yet to release in theatres on Oct 31st, 2025; henceforth, the IMDb rating is currently unavailable.