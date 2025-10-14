Technology News
English Edition

Aan Paavam Pollathatu OTT Release Details: Know When and Where to Watch Tamil Movie Online

Aan Paavam Pollathathu stars Rio Raj and Malavika Manoj in the lead roles.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 14 October 2025 18:00 IST
Aan Paavam Pollathatu OTT Release Details: Know When and Where to Watch Tamil Movie Online

Photo Credit: IMDb

The film is expected to be a blend of emotion, comedy, and a lot of humour

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Aan Paavam Pollathathu is an upcoming Tamil romance movie
  • It stars Rio Raj and Malavika Manoj in the lead roles
  • Releasing in theatres on Oct 31st, 2025
Advertisement

Written and directed by Kalaiarasan Thangavel, Aan Paavam Pollathathu is an upcoming Tamil Romance comedy-drama film starring Rio Raj in the lead role. This is a light-hearted entertainer that revolves around the story of a middle-class husband who must navigate his way to maintain a relationship while dealing with his wife's progressive attitude. Their marriage will face complexities due to differences in opinion and approach. The movie will explore their journey from the honeymoon phase to facing the realities of life.

When and Where to Watch Aan Paavam Pollathathu

Aan Paavam Pollathathu is scheduled to release theatrically on Oct 31st, 2025. Also, JioHotstar has reportedly bagged the deal and has become its OTT streaming partner for post-theatrical release.

Official Trailer and Plot of Aan Paavam Pollathathu

The plot of Aan Paavam Pollathathu centers on a married couple, where a conservative husband (played by Rio Raj) and a progressive wife (portrayed by Malavika Manoj) are engaged in conflicts due to their contrasting attitudes. With the movie commencing with a honeymoon phase, it will then explore how a modern-day couple navigates their lives through everyday complexities and struggles within their marriage.

The sequences of the film will be a blend of emotion, comedy, and a lot of humour.

Cast and Crew of Aan Paavam Pollathathu

This Tamil romance drama has been written and directed by Kalaiarasan Thangavel, accompanied by Sivakumar. The movie stars Rio Raj and Malavika Manoj in the lead roles, supported by Jenson Dhivakar, Sheela Rajkumar, RJ Vigneshkanth, and more.

The music composition has been delivered by Siddhu Kumar, while the cinematographer of Aan Paavam Pollathathu is Madhesh Manickam.

Reception of Aan Paavam Pollathathu

Aan Paavam Pollathathu is yet to release in theatres on Oct 31st, 2025; henceforth, the IMDb rating is currently unavailable.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: OTT, JioHotstar, OTT release
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
How To Train Your Dragon Now Streaming on OTT: Know When and Where to Watch the Live-Action Film Online
Google Pixel 10 Series App Crash Bug Reportedly Resolved via Server-Side Fix

Related Stories

Aan Paavam Pollathatu OTT Release Details: Know When and Where to Watch Tamil Movie Online
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iQOO Z10R 5G With Dimensity 7360-Turbo Launched After Indian Variant Debuts
  2. iQOO 15 Vapour Chamber Cooling System Performance Teased Ahead of Launch
  3. Oppo Reno 15, Reno 15 Pro Key Specifications Tipped Ahead of Launch
  4. Realme GT 8 Pro's Ricoh GR Camera Technology Revealed Ahead of Launch
  5. Vivo X300 Pro Tops Xiaomi 17 Pro Max in AnTuTu's CPU Test
  6. Nothing Phone 3a Lite Tipped to Launch Soon in These Two Colourways
  7. Realme 15 Pro Game of Thrones Limited Edition Review
  8. Researchers Say 'Pixnapping' Attacks on Android Can Steal 2FA Codes, Chats
  9. Moto G100 (2025) Launched With Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 SoC, 7,000mAh Battery
  10. Noise Master Buds Max Launched With Sound by Bose, ANC: See Price
#Latest Stories
  1. Nvidia DGX Spark Supercomputer With Grace Blackwell Chipset to Go on Sale Starting October 15
  2. Bhutan Migrates National ID System to Ethereum Blockchain
  3. OnePlus 15 Battery, Charging Specifications Leaked; Could Launch Soon
  4. Instagram Boosts Teen Safety, Sets PG-13 Content Limits for All New Teen Accounts
  5. Aan Paavam Pollathatu OTT Release Details: Know When and Where to Watch Tamil Movie Online
  6. Mirage to Release on OTT Platforms Soon: Everything You Need to Know About This Malayalam Crime Thriller Film
  7. How To Train Your Dragon Now Streaming on OTT: Know When and Where to Watch the Live-Action Film Online
  8. Slack Integrates Natively Built Salesforce Interfaces Into Its Platform, Adds Agentic Capabilities
  9. iQOO Z10R 5G With Dimensity 7360-Turbo Launched Months After Indian Variant Debuts: Price, Specifications
  10. Samsung's One UI 8.5 Update Could Introduce a Network Battery Saver Feature: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »