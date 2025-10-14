Google has reportedly fixed a Pixel 10 series issue that was causing various apps and Google services on the company's latest handsets to freeze and crash. Over the weekend, several Pixel 10 Pro series users took to social media platforms to complain that they weren't able to use various apps on their handsets. The California-based tech giant is said to have resolved the issue via a server-side update. It is reportedly conducting an internal review to figure out the root cause of the bug, which affected several owners of the newly launched Google Pixel 10 series of smartphones.

Google Pixel 10 Series Crashing Apps Issue Resolved Via a Server-Side Fix

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Android Police founder Artem Russakovskii said that various apps on his Google Pixel 10 Pro XL started crashing over the weekend. The issue, however, now seems to have been resolved after Russakovskii sent a bug report to the tech giant, according to the publication. Google reportedly performed a server-side fix, which does not require users to update Google Play Services.

It was found that apps like Solid Explorer, Google, X, and Spotify persistently froze and crashed even after rebooting the handset multiple times. More users on Reddit and X reported the same issues on their Pixel 10 Pro models after installing the October firmware patch.

Later, Russakovskii said that the Android System Intelligence app had also begun crashing in the background, rendering the phone “unusable”. Initially, the bug was thought to be a Google Play Services issue. As a temporary solution, he deleted his Play Services data from his Google Pixel 10 Pro XL, which seemed to have fixed the problem, only to have it return after a few hours.

Google is also said to be conducting an internal review to find the cause, considering that many users were simultaneously facing the same issue. Google Pixel 10 series, including the Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, and Pixel 10 Pro XL, launched on August 20. The phones are powered by the proprietary Google Tensor G5 SoC, paired with a Titan M2 security chip.