Google Pixel 10 Series App Crash Bug Reportedly Resolved via Server-Side Fix

Google Pixel 10 series, including Pixel 10 Pro XL, Pixel 10 Pro, and the standard Pixel 10, is powered by a Tensor G5 chipset.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 14 October 2025 16:09 IST
Google Pixel 10 Series App Crash Bug Reportedly Resolved via Server-Side Fix

Photo Credit: Google

Google Pixel 10 Pro XL (pictured) launched in India on August 20

Highlights
  • Google Pixel 10 Pro XL features a Tensor G5 chip
  • Google Pixel 10 series launched in August
  • The company has yet to acknowledge the issue publicly
Google has reportedly fixed a Pixel 10 series issue that was causing various apps and Google services on the company's latest handsets to freeze and crash. Over the weekend, several Pixel 10 Pro series users took to social media platforms to complain that they weren't able to use various apps on their handsets. The California-based tech giant is said to have resolved the issue via a server-side update. It is reportedly conducting an internal review to figure out the root cause of the bug, which affected several owners of the newly launched Google Pixel 10 series of smartphones.

Google Pixel 10 Series Crashing Apps Issue Resolved Via a Server-Side Fix

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Android Police founder Artem Russakovskii said that various apps on his Google Pixel 10 Pro XL started crashing over the weekend. The issue, however, now seems to have been resolved after Russakovskii sent a bug report to the tech giant, according to the publication. Google reportedly performed a server-side fix, which does not require users to update Google Play Services.

It was found that apps like Solid Explorer, Google, X, and Spotify persistently froze and crashed even after rebooting the handset multiple times. More users on Reddit and X reported the same issues on their Pixel 10 Pro models after installing the October firmware patch.

Later, Russakovskii said that the Android System Intelligence app had also begun crashing in the background, rendering the phone “unusable”. Initially, the bug was thought to be a Google Play Services issue. As a temporary solution, he deleted his Play Services data from his Google Pixel 10 Pro XL, which seemed to have fixed the problem, only to have it return after a few hours.

Google is also said to be conducting an internal review to find the cause, considering that many users were simultaneously facing the same issue. Google Pixel 10 series, including the Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, and Pixel 10 Pro XL, launched on August 20. The phones are powered by the proprietary Google Tensor G5 SoC, paired with a Titan M2 security chip.

Google Pixel 10 Pro XL

Google Pixel 10 Pro XL

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Premium design and build quality
  • Stunning display
  • Cameras that keep up in any lighting condition
  • Excellent battery life for a Pixel
  • Smooth UI and tons of useful AI features
  • 7 years of Android and security updates
  • Bad
  • The device is on the heavier side
  • Still not the best in terms of raw performance
  • Available in a single 256GB storage option
  • Disappointing charging speed
Read detailed Google Pixel 10 Pro XL review
Display 6.80-inch
Front Camera 42-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 48-megapixel + 48-megapixel
RAM 16GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 5200mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1344x2992 pixels
Google Pixel 10

Google Pixel 10

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Solid and premium design
  • Bright display
  • AI smart features on board
  • Decent primary camera
  • Seven years of software support
  • Bad
  • Limited to a single 256GB storage only
  • Tensor G5 is underwhelming
  • Battery life could have been better
  • Not massive upgrades compared to Pixel 9
Read detailed Google Pixel 10 review
Display 6.30-inch
Front Camera 10.5-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 13-megapixel + 10.8-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 4970mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1080x242 pixels
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Google Pixel 10 Pro XL, Google Pixel 10 Pro, Google Pixel 10, Google Pixel 10 Pro bugs, Google
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
Honor MagicPad 3 Pro Confirmed to Launch With 12,450mAh Battery, Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC
Bitcoin Price Slips to $113,500 as Traders Await US Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s Remarks

