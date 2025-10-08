Technology News
English Edition

Rambo OTT Release Date Revealed: Know When to Watch This Tamil Action Drama Movie Online

Rambo is an upcoming Tamil sports action movie that is set to release on SunNXT.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 8 October 2025 13:09 IST
Rambo OTT Release Date Revealed: Know When to Watch This Tamil Action Drama Movie Online

Photo Credit: SunNXT

Rambo will make its debut on Oct 10th, 2025, only on SunNXT

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Rambo is an upcoming Tamil sports action drama movie
  • The movie follows the complicated life of a kickboxer
  • Streaming starts from Oct 10th, only on SunNXT
Advertisement

Written and directed by M. Muthaiya, Rambo is an upcoming Tamil Sports Action drama movie that is soon making its way to your digital screens. The trailer of the movie was recently out and it has already made a sensation. This movie has become highly anticipated. As witnessed in the trailer, the plot will revolve around a kickboxer whose life dramatically takes a turn when he indulges in helping a woman. That's when the chaos begins. The movie will explore themes of action, drama, and comedy.

When and Where to Watch Rambo

Rambo will make its debut on October 10, 2025, only on SunNXT. The viewers will require an active subscription to watch it online. It will be available in the Tamil language only.

Official Trailer and Plot of Rambo

The trailer of Rambo has recently hit the screens and certainly raised the bar. The movie will follow a kickboxer whose life gets complicated when he intervenes to help a woman. That's when chaos takes place in his life. He is suddenly pulled into a conflict and begins to face challenges in his kickboxing matches. The movie is a perfect blend of action, comedy, and drama. Also, the sequences of the movie are emotional and engaging.

Cast and Crew of Rambo

This SunNXT original stars Arulnithi, Abhirami, VTV Ganesh, Tanya S Ravichandran, and more in prominent roles. The music composition has been delivered by Ghibran Vaibodha, while the cinematographer is R.D. Rajasekhar. The editor of the movie is Venkat Rajen.

Reception of Rambo

The movie is yet to be released on SunNXT; henceforth, the IMDb rating is unavailable at the moment.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Rambo, SunNXT, OTT, Tamil Action Drama Movie
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
RBI to Introduce Pilot for Deposit Tokenisation Using CBDC Layer: Report
Honor Magic 8 Pro Allegedly Leaked in White Colourway Ahead of Launch in China

Related Stories

Rambo OTT Release Date Revealed: Know When to Watch This Tamil Action Drama Movie Online
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Motorola's Android 16 Update Starts Rolling Out to These Phones in India
  2. OnePlus Nord 6 Listed on IMEI Website, Could Debut Soon
  3. Realme 15 Pro 5G Game of Thrones Limited Edition Launched in India
  4. Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Specifications Leaked, Might Arrive in This Colour
  5. Vivo X300 Series to Feature This Sony Sensor, Firm Teases Camera Performance
  6. Samsung Rolls Out One UI 8 Update to These Galaxy Devices in India
#Latest Stories
  1. CERT-In Urges Google Chrome Users to Update After Google Patches Critical Security Flaws
  2. Google Reportedly Working on Ability to Share Android Earthquake Alerts With iPhone Users
  3. WhatsApp May Soon Let You Add Instagram-Inspired 'Questions' to Your Status
  4. Dubai’s VARA Fines 19 Crypto Firms for Unlicensed Operations
  5. Realme 15 Pro 5G Game of Thrones Limited Edition Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  6. Motorola Announces Android 16 Update Rollout in India; Edge Series Models to Receive Update First
  7. The Death of Bunny Munro OTT Release Date: Know When and Where to Watch it Online?
  8. How To Train Your Dragon OTT Release Date: Know When and Where to Watch it Online?
  9. IMC 2025: JioBharat Phones With Safety Features, Jio AI Classroom Programme Announced
  10. JBL Tour One M3 Smart Tx Launched in India With Auracast Support, Adaptive ANC: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »