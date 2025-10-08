Written and directed by M. Muthaiya, Rambo is an upcoming Tamil Sports Action drama movie that is soon making its way to your digital screens. The trailer of the movie was recently out and it has already made a sensation. This movie has become highly anticipated. As witnessed in the trailer, the plot will revolve around a kickboxer whose life dramatically takes a turn when he indulges in helping a woman. That's when the chaos begins. The movie will explore themes of action, drama, and comedy.

When and Where to Watch Rambo

Rambo will make its debut on October 10, 2025, only on SunNXT. The viewers will require an active subscription to watch it online. It will be available in the Tamil language only.

Official Trailer and Plot of Rambo

The trailer of Rambo has recently hit the screens and certainly raised the bar. The movie will follow a kickboxer whose life gets complicated when he intervenes to help a woman. That's when chaos takes place in his life. He is suddenly pulled into a conflict and begins to face challenges in his kickboxing matches. The movie is a perfect blend of action, comedy, and drama. Also, the sequences of the movie are emotional and engaging.

Cast and Crew of Rambo

This SunNXT original stars Arulnithi, Abhirami, VTV Ganesh, Tanya S Ravichandran, and more in prominent roles. The music composition has been delivered by Ghibran Vaibodha, while the cinematographer is R.D. Rajasekhar. The editor of the movie is Venkat Rajen.

Reception of Rambo

The movie is yet to be released on SunNXT; henceforth, the IMDb rating is unavailable at the moment.