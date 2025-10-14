Technology News
How To Train Your Dragon Now Streaming on OTT: Know When and Where to Watch the Live-Action Film Online

How to Train Your Dragon follows the unusual friendship between a Viking youth and a dragon.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 14 October 2025 17:31 IST
Photo Credit: IMDb

A Viking teen and a rare dragon unite to change their world forever in How to Train Your Dragon

  • How to Train Your Dragon is a fantasy adventure film
  • It follows a friendship between a youth and a dragon
  • Streaming now, only on JioHotstar
Written and directed by Dean DeBlois, How to Train Your Dragon is an American Fantasy Adventure Film that has finally made its way to your digital screens, post its successful theatrical run. The movie revolves around the friendship of a Viking youth and a dragon who gets accidentally injured. Their friendship will go through challenges, and they aim to end the long-standing perception of the village as they see the dragons as monsters. This film is a perfect blend of action, comedy, adventure, and emotions.

How To Train Your Dragon OTT Release: When, Where to Watch

How to Train Your Dragin is now streaming on JioHotstar. It is available in multiple languages, including Hindi, English, Tamil, and Telugu.

How To Train Your Dragon OTT Release: Official Trailer and Plot

Set in the background of the Viking village of Berk, How to Train Your Dragon follows Hiccup (played by Mason Thames), a Viking Youth, who accidentally takes down a rare fury dragon named Toothless, who is perceived as one of the most dangerous of all. However, things take a turn when he refuses to kill him and instead helps him heal his wounds.

As the two bond together, an unusual friendship emerges. This friendship will now have to change the perceptions of the villagers and ultimately fight a battle against the dangerous crew of dragons surrounding the village.

How To Train Your Dragon OTT Release: Cast and Crew

This movie features Mason Thames in the lead role, supported by Nico Parker, Gerard Butler, Nick Frost, Gabriel Howell, and more. The music composition has been delivered by John Powell, while Will Pope is the cinematographer.

How To Train Your Dragon OTT Release: Reception

How to Train Your Dragon was theatrically released on June 13th, 2025, where it received a remarkable response. The IMDb rating of the movie is 7.8/10.

 

