Border 2 is a patriotic action drama inspired by the Indo-Pak War of 1971 and serves as a standalone sequel to the 1997 film Border. Featuring a strong ensemble cast and emotional storytelling, the film performed well at the box office and is set to stream on Netflix starting March 20, 2026.
Photo Credit: Netflix
Border 2 is arriving on OTT soon. Border 2 is a patriotic film that is based on protecting our country. The movie has young fighters who are prepared to save their homeland from any threat during the Indo-Pak War in 1971. It is a standalone sequel to the 1997 movie Border, directed by J. P. Dutta. The movie has done a good business of around 464 crores at the box office which is almost double the budget spent. Let's delve into further details about Border 2 including cast and crew, where to watch, trailer and plot and more.
Border 2 will soon be coming on March 20, 2026, on Netflix. It was released in theatres on January 23, 2026.
Border 2 Story revolves around young fighters who are fighting in the Indo-Pak war of 1971. This time there are all three forces involved: Navy, Army and Air Force. They have performed combined operations to save the nation from Pakistan. The movie is loaded with action and emotion.
Border 2 has been produced by J.P. Dutta, Nidhi Dutta, Bhushan Kumar, and Krishan Kumar. T series and J. P. Films have been produced by the production house for it. Sunny Deol, Dilji Doshanj, Ahan Shetty, and Varun Dhawan are the male actors whereas Mona Singh, Medha Rana, Sonam Bajwa, and Anya Singh are the female actors. The story is written by Nidhi Dutta. Anurag Singh is the director.
Border 2 has earned a gross of 464.5 crore after releasing in theatres. It was loved by viewers and critics. It has an IMDb rating of 7.1 out of 10.
Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.
Advertisement
Advertisement