Border 2 is arriving on OTT soon. Border 2 is a patriotic film that is based on protecting our country. The movie has young fighters who are prepared to save their homeland from any threat during the Indo-Pak War in 1971. It is a standalone sequel to the 1997 movie Border, directed by J. P. Dutta. The movie has done a good business of around 464 crores at the box office which is almost double the budget spent. Let's delve into further details about Border 2 including cast and crew, where to watch, trailer and plot and more.

When and Where to Watch

Border 2 will soon be coming on March 20, 2026, on Netflix. It was released in theatres on January 23, 2026.

Trailer and Plot

Border 2 Story revolves around young fighters who are fighting in the Indo-Pak war of 1971. This time there are all three forces involved: Navy, Army and Air Force. They have performed combined operations to save the nation from Pakistan. The movie is loaded with action and emotion.

Cast and Crew

Border 2 has been produced by J.P. Dutta, Nidhi Dutta, Bhushan Kumar, and Krishan Kumar. T series and J. P. Films have been produced by the production house for it. Sunny Deol, Dilji Doshanj, Ahan Shetty, and Varun Dhawan are the male actors whereas Mona Singh, Medha Rana, Sonam Bajwa, and Anya Singh are the female actors. The story is written by Nidhi Dutta. Anurag Singh is the director.

Reception

Border 2 has earned a gross of 464.5 crore after releasing in theatres. It was loved by viewers and critics. It has an IMDb rating of 7.1 out of 10.