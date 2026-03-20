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Chiraiya Now Available for Streaming on OTT: What You Need to Know

Chiraiya is a hard-hitting drama that explores the harsh realities of patriarchal society and women’s rights within marriage. The story follows Pooja, who challenges deeply rooted beliefs after facing trauma in her marital life.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 20 March 2026 17:06 IST
Chiraiya Now Available for Streaming on OTT: What You Need to Know

Photo Credit: JioHotstar

Chiraiya highlights women’s rights marital consent, stars Vidya Balan, streams March 20

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Highlights
  • Chiraiya streams on JioHotstar from March 20, 2026
  • Focuses on patriarchy and women’s consent in marriage
  • Features Vidya Balan in a strong, impactful role
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Chiraiya is an upcoming series to be released soon. It is about the patriarchal society and the authority that they hold over women after getting married. The story is about a woman who is married in a family where they are not bothered about their women and consider them as someone who will look after the husbands and fulfil their wishes. She got raped by his own husband and the story took a different turn. Let's read everything about Chiraya which includes when and where to watch, and the cast and crew.

When and Where to Watch

Chiraiya will be available on JioHotstar from March 20, 2026.

Trailer and Plot

Chiraiya is about a woman named Pooja who gets married into a family with her hopes high as being a good wife and having a caring husband. To her surprise, she saw a different husband who raped her on the very first day despite her saying no. She raised the concern and that hit her hard. Pooja shares this with her Jethani, however, she tells her that it is a man's right. Having been hurt, Pooja makes her aware about the consent of a woman while having sex. She raises this topic and fights against her husband for her dignity.

Cast and Crew

Chiraiya has Vidya Balan, Shashant Shah and Sanjay Mishra in the main characters. Prasanna Bisht and Siddharth Shaw are also playing important roles in the series. Director of the series is Shashant Shah
And the writer is Divy Nidhi Sharma. The producers of the series are Shrikant Mohta, Mahendra Soni, and Aditya Jalan under the banner of SVF Entertainment.

Reception

Chiraiya is about the concern of women's safety and rights in their family, which is not a new subject but has a lot of emotional depth so it is on the buzz. There is no IMDb rating yet as it has not been released.

 

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Further reading: Chiraiya, advocating women, IMDb, SVF Entertainment
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
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