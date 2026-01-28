Ab Hoga Hisaab, a new revenge drama series set in the Punjabi backdrop. This is a story of ambition, betrayal, and human, not moral debt. After Bobby's and Bunty Manocha, a life-changing experience throws them into the world of greed, power, and survival, where there is no right and wrong but justice now or never. Set against the backdrop of “Gunahon ka aur karmon ka… Ab Hoga Hisaab,” a series directed by Divyanshu Malhotra and produced by Arré Studio, loosely based on true events, delivers gripping, culture-driven storytelling.

When and Where to Watch Ab Hoga Hisaab

Ab Hoga Hisaab is expected to release in early 2026 and will be streaming on Amazon MX Player.

Trailer and Plot of Ab Hoga Hisaab

The teaser of Ab Hoga Hisaab sees how Sanjay Kapoor, Shaheer Sheikh, and Mouni Roy will navigate through a morally ambiguous world between ambition, loyalty, and revenge when an incident changes the game of survival, power play, and thrill.

Cast and Crew of Ab Hoga Hisaab

The star cast of Ab Hoga Hisaab is led by Sanjay Kapoor, Shaheer Sheikh, Mouni Roy, and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, with a stellar ensemble cast in Avinash Mishra, Harman Singhha, and Asheema Vardaan in an intense acting drama.

Reception of Ab Hoga Hisaab

As of January 2026, Ab Hoga Hisaab has not yet aired, so there is no IMDb rating. But the expectation is also equally high, given its finest cast, chilling premise, and realistic presentation of confrontational drama filled with morality.