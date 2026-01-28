Technology News
Wonder Man Now Available for Streaming Online: Where to Watch it Online?

Wonder Man is an upcoming American fantasy television series created by Destin Daniel Cretton and Andrew Guest for Marvel Studios.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 28 January 2026 11:55 IST
Wonder Man Now Available for Streaming Online: Where to Watch it Online?

Photo Credit: JioHotstar

Wonder Man is going to land on January 28, 2026, on JioHotstar.

Highlights
  • Wonder Man marks the live-action debut of the Marvel superhero
  • The series will stream on JioHotstar from January 28, 2026
  • Starring Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Ben Kingsley in key roles
Simon Williams is put into the world of superheroes when he gets his powers. Eventually, he becomes the new superhero Wonder Man. Wonder Man is an upcoming American TV series created by Destin Daniel Cretton and Andrew Guest. Coming with its fantasy genre soon on OTT. It is the 17th TV series in the Marvel Cinematic Universe created by Marvel Studios. Wonder Man has appeared in many outside comics, which include animated series and video games. Now this character is coming in a live-action debut.

When and Where to Watch

Wonder Man is going to land on January 28, 2026, on JioHotstar. Viewers are excited to watch this series because of its other side story of behind the curtains.

Trailer and Plot

Wonder Man is a story of an aspiring Hollywood actor named Simon Williams who is struggling to get his career moving forward. He meets with Trevor Slattery by chance, who is an actor and his biggest role is well behind him. Simon gets to know that legendary director Von Kovak is remaking the film on a superhero named Wonder Man. Further, these two actors in their careers ahead play at opposite ends. They get life-changing roles in the movie. Through these events audience gets to know the curtain entertainment of the industry.

Cast and Crew

The series has a wonderful cast with Yahya Abdul Mateen II, Ben Kingsley, Zlatko Buric, Demetrius Grosse and others. It has been produced by Family Owned and Onyx Collective together with Destin Daniel Cretton and Andrew Guest.

Reception

Marvel series are always on the lips of the audience, and now this behind-the-scenes entertainment is going to give another experience to the audience. It doesn't have any IMDb rating yet.

 

Wonder Man, Wonder Man Marvel, American fantasy film, JioHotstar
Gadgets 360 Staff
