Google has started rolling out new AI-powered editing features in Google Photos for users in India. The update allows Android users to edit photos by simply describing what they want to change using text or voice, rather than manually navigating editing tools and sliders. Google says the features are powered by Gemini and are available on Android devices with at least 4GB of RAM running Android 8.0 or newer. These editing tools were initially rolled out to users in select global markets last year.

Google Expands AI-Based Photo Editing in Google Photos to India

According to a blog post published by the Mountain View-based tech giant, users in India can now ask Google Photos to perform common edits such as blurring the background, removing reflections from windows, fixing glare, sharpening images, adjusting colours, or improving lighting by text or voice command. Multiple changes can also be combined in a single request, allowing users to straighten photos, fix shadows, and enhance colours at the same time.

Google is also introducing personalised edits for people in photos, which allows users to request changes like removing a friend's sunglasses, opening someone's eyes, or making a person smile. The feature is said to use images from a user's private face groups to apply more accurate edits, particularly in group photos where small details are often missed.

The blog post added that Nano Banana enables users to ask Google Photos to reimagine scenes or apply creative styles, such as adding furniture to a room, expanding the composition of an image, restoring old photos, or placing people or pets in entirely new settings.

According to the search giant, the AI-powered feature is designed to make more complex visual edits accessible without requiring advanced editing skills.

The new editing features support various Indian languages including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Marathi, Bengali, and Gujarati, alongside English. Google also says it is adding C2PA content credentials in Google Photos to label AI-edited images and show their edit history, offering more transparency around modified content.