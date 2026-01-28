Aadhi Pinisetty’s Drive Now Available for Streaming on Prime Video: What You Need to Know

Drive is a Telugu speed suspense thriller about speed, survival, and digital horror. It features Aadhi Pinisetty and Madonna Sebastian and emphasises how power can be a trap when your secrets are exposed. An Indian film that boldly states that technologies are a quiet antagonist. With Drive's direction of Jenuse Mohamed, we get a high-speed film that does not let up, combining emotional tension and continuous threat to keep us on our toes every second of the way.

When and Where to Watch Drive

Drive was theatrically released on December 12, 2025, and premiered on OTT. The movie is available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video, and it is available in Telugu, among other languages. Fans can watch the thriller now with a subscription to Prime Video, where they can view it from the comfort of their own home.

Trailer and Plot of Drive

The trailer of Drive shows Aadhi Pinisetty as a bomb hacked media tycoon in a lethal hacker-managed revenge look game! Tension around 57:21 is propelled by speed, survival, and mystery, with emotional depth provided by Madonna Sebastian.

Cast and Crew of Drive

The movie stars Aadhi Pinisetty, Madonna Sebastian, Raja Chembolu, Kamal Kamaraju, and Anish Kuruvilla in the lead roles. Osho Venkat writes music, Abinandhan Ramanujam cranks the camera, and Prawin Pudi is the editor.

Reception of Drive

Drive raised curiosity with its premise and cast. Aadhi Pinisetty has got some good comments, but IMDb rating 4.4/10 indicates that the response is divided among the audience.