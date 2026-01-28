Technology News
Secret Stories: Roslin OTT Release: Know Everything About This Malayalam Psychological Thriller Series

Secret Stories: Roslin is an upcoming Malayalam Psychological thriller series that is set to land on JioHotstar soon. The series will follow a teenage girl confronting her biggest nightmare.

Updated: 28 January 2026 12:56 IST
Secret Stories: Roslin OTT Release: Know Everything About This Malayalam Psychological Thriller Series

Photo Credit: JioHotstar

Roslin is going to land on JioHotstar in 2026.

Highlights
  • Secret Stories: Roslin is an upcoming Malayalam Psychological thriller
  • It explores themes of fear, dark secrets, and a charming stalker
  • Streaming begins soon, on JioHotstar
Directed by Sumesh Nandakumar, Secret Stories: Roslin is a Malayalam thriller TV series set to debut on digital screens. This show centres on a teenage girl haunted by recurring dreams in which a green-eyed stalker becomes her nightmare. However, her life turns upside down when this mysterious man suddenly appears in reality as a houseguest. Now, she must navigate her way through the trauma and expose his charm. The sequences of the show are promised to be packed with suspense, mystery, and unexpected plot twists.

When and Where to Watch Secret Stories: Roslin

This is the first Malayalam series to land on the JioHotstar in 2026. The release date is expected soon. Also, the viewers will require an active subscription to stream it online.

Official Trailer and Plot of Secret Stories: Roslin

This Malayalam psychological thriller series revolves around a 17-year-old girl, who is troubled by recurring dreams in which she encounters a green-eyed stalker, transforming her sleep into nightmares. However, her life will take a dark turn when the same stalker appears in reality and lands in her residence as a houseguest. Taken away by his charm, her parents get carried away and further complicate her life. That's when she decides to expose the truth behind the charm and unfold dark secrets. The sequences are truly engaging and promise to keep the viewers glued with suspense.

Cast and Crew of Secret Stories: Roslin

Written by Vinayak Sasikumar, this series stars Meena, Anishma Anilkumar, Hakkim Shah, Vineeth, and more in the key roles. Mathew George is the producer of the series, while Vishnu Shyam has delivered the music.

Reception of Secret Stories: Roslin

As the series is yet to be released, the IMDb rating is currently unavailable.

 

Further reading: Secret Stories: Roslin, Psychological thriller series, JioHotstar, IMDb
Secret Stories: Roslin OTT Release: Know Everything About This Malayalam Psychological Thriller Series
