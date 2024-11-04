Technology News
English Edition

Samsung Opens Largest Experience Store in Gurugram With Exclusive Offers on Select Galaxy Devices

Customers can try out products in-store and shop for them online.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 4 November 2024 17:33 IST
Samsung Opens Largest Experience Store in Gurugram With Exclusive Offers on Select Galaxy Devices

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung's new store in Gurugram sprawls over a 3,000 square feet space

Highlights
  • Samsung opens a new Experience Store at DLF CyberHub, Gurugram
  • It has curated immersive zones for experiencing Samsung devices
  • Early visitors can get Galaxy Fit 3 at nominal price on select purchases
Advertisement

Samsung announced on Monday that it has launched its biggest Experience Store in Gurugram, India. Located at DLF CyberHub, the store has immersive zones where users can experience Samsung devices such as smartphones, wearables, audio devices, and the SmartThings ecosystem. Commemorating this unveiling, the South Korean technology conglomerate's Indian arm has announced several offers on select Galaxy devices for early visitors at the store, bundling the Galaxy Fit 3 and additional SmartClub points on purchases.

Samsung Experience Store in Gurugram

According to Samsung, visitors at its Gurugram Experience Store, with a sprawling 3,000 square feet space, can get a hands-on with its range of flagship devices. Dedicated experts are available at the store who can guide visitors and help them find tailored solutions which suit their needs. The Experience Store is also said to provide an omni-channel experience, enabling customers to try out products in-store and carry out their shopping via the Samsung Store+ platform.

Making the announcement, Sumit Walia, Vice President of D2C Business at Samsung India said, “Our new Experience Store at DLF CyberHub marks a significant step in Samsung's journey to bring innovative, seamlessly-integrated technology closer to consumers.”

Over 1,200 products, ranging from smartphones and smart TVs to refrigerators, can be purchased and delivered at home. The company has introduced exclusive offers which let early visitors get their hands on the Samsung Galaxy Fit 3, which usually retails for Rs. 4,999, for just Rs. 1,199 on the purchase of select Galaxy devices. Furthermore, they will also be eligible to earn double SmartClub points on all transactions.

Samsung says its store will also be part of the ‘Learn @ Samsung' initiative, offering customers workshops for artificial intelligence (AI) education on points of consumer interest such as doodling, photography, fitness and productivity. In addition to purchases, the Samsung Experience Store at Gurugram will provide after-sales service for smartphones and the convenience of booking home service calls for all consumer electronics needs.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Samsung, Samsung Experience Store, Samsung Store
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Anthropic Introduces PDF Image Understanding With Claude 3.5 Sonnet AI Model
Realme GT 7 Pro With Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC, 6,500mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications

Related Stories

Samsung Opens Largest Experience Store in Gurugram With Exclusive Offers on Select Galaxy Devices
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme GT 7 Pro With Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC, 6,500mAh Battery Launched
  2. Apple Could Release iOS 18.2 Update for iPhone Earlier Than Anticipated
  3. Oppo Reno 13 Series Launch Date, Key Specifications Tipped
  4. Apple to Bring 120Hz Displays to All iPhone 17 Models: Report
  5. Realme GT 7 Pro With Snapdragon 8 Elite to Launch in India on This Date
  6. Xiaomi 15 Ultra Camera Details Tipped; Could Get 50-Megapixel Main CameraÂ 
#Latest Stories
  1. RMIT University Develops Satellite Technology to Identify Plastic Waste on Beaches
  2. Recraft Introduces AI Image Generator Recraft V3 With Improved Capabilities
  3. Reliance Jio IPO Said to Launch in 2025, Retail Unit Listing Slated for Much Later
  4. Samsung Opens Largest Experience Store in Gurugram With Exclusive Offers on Select Galaxy Devices
  5. Xiaomi 15 Ultra Camera Details Surface Online; Tipped to Feature 50-Megapixel Main Sensor
  6. PS5 Pro Could Come With 16.7 Teraflops RDNA GPU and 16GB Dedicated VRAM, Leaked Spec Sheet Suggests
  7. Western Boundary Currents Affect Local Climate Variability, Claims New Study
  8. Samsung Galaxy S25 Series Tipped to Support A/B System for Seamless Software Updates
  9. Anthropic Introduces PDF Image Understanding With Claude 3.5 Sonnet AI Model
  10. Mahindra Teases XEV 9e and BE 6e Ahead of November 26 Launch
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »