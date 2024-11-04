Samsung announced on Monday that it has launched its biggest Experience Store in Gurugram, India. Located at DLF CyberHub, the store has immersive zones where users can experience Samsung devices such as smartphones, wearables, audio devices, and the SmartThings ecosystem. Commemorating this unveiling, the South Korean technology conglomerate's Indian arm has announced several offers on select Galaxy devices for early visitors at the store, bundling the Galaxy Fit 3 and additional SmartClub points on purchases.

Samsung Experience Store in Gurugram

According to Samsung, visitors at its Gurugram Experience Store, with a sprawling 3,000 square feet space, can get a hands-on with its range of flagship devices. Dedicated experts are available at the store who can guide visitors and help them find tailored solutions which suit their needs. The Experience Store is also said to provide an omni-channel experience, enabling customers to try out products in-store and carry out their shopping via the Samsung Store+ platform.

Making the announcement, Sumit Walia, Vice President of D2C Business at Samsung India said, “Our new Experience Store at DLF CyberHub marks a significant step in Samsung's journey to bring innovative, seamlessly-integrated technology closer to consumers.”

Over 1,200 products, ranging from smartphones and smart TVs to refrigerators, can be purchased and delivered at home. The company has introduced exclusive offers which let early visitors get their hands on the Samsung Galaxy Fit 3, which usually retails for Rs. 4,999, for just Rs. 1,199 on the purchase of select Galaxy devices. Furthermore, they will also be eligible to earn double SmartClub points on all transactions.

Samsung says its store will also be part of the ‘Learn @ Samsung' initiative, offering customers workshops for artificial intelligence (AI) education on points of consumer interest such as doodling, photography, fitness and productivity. In addition to purchases, the Samsung Experience Store at Gurugram will provide after-sales service for smartphones and the convenience of booking home service calls for all consumer electronics needs.