iQOO Z10 Turbo, Z10 Turbo Pro Launch Timeline, Key Features Leak Online

The iQOO Z10 Turbo handsets are tipped to get 1.5K LTPS flat displays.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 13 February 2025 11:52 IST
iQOO Z10 Turbo, Z10 Turbo Pro Launch Timeline, Key Features Leak Online

Photo Credit: iQOO

iQOO Z9 Turbo Long Battery Life Edition (pictured) was launched in China in January

Highlights
  • iQOO Z10 Turbo could carry a MediaTek Dimensity 8400+ SoC
  • Both handsets are expected to run on Android 15-based OriginOS 5
  • The iQOO Z10 Turbo models are tipped to support 12GB of RAM
iQOO Z10 Turbo Pro and iQOO Z10 Turbo have been doing rounds of the rumour mill over the past few weeks. The handsets are expected to launch in China later this year. Ahead of anything official, the probable launch timeline of the smartphones alongside some of their likely features has been tipped. They are expected to succeed the iQOO Z9 Turbo and iQOO Z9 Turbo+, which were unveiled in April and September 2024, respectively. Notably, the iQOO Z9 Turbo Long Battery Life Edition was introduced in January this year in China.

iQOO Z10 Turbo, Z10 Turbo Pro Launch, Features (Expected)

The iQOO Z10 Turbo and iQOO Z10 Turbo Pro may launch in China in April, according to a Weibo post by tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese). The tipster added that more variants in the iQOO Z10 series will likely be introduced in the second half of the year.

According to the tipster, the iQOO Z10 Turbo handsets are likely to carry the MediaTek Dimensity 8400+ and the yet-to-be-announced Snapdragon 8M8735 chipsets. The latter could carry the moniker Snapdragon 8s Elite. The handsets are further tipped to be equipped with a "flagship independent graphics chip." They are expected to sport 1.5K LTPS flat displays. 

The iQOO Z10 Turbo and iQOO Z10 Turbo Pro are said to come with batteries ranging between 7,000mAh and 7,500mAh. Despite the large battery sizes, the weight of the handsets will be within a reasonable range, according to the tipster. 

Previous leaks by the same tipster claimed that the iQOO Z10 Turbo Pro will pack a 7,500mAh battery with support for 90W wired fast charging. It is expected to carry the model number V2453A and ship with Android 15-based OriginOS 5. The phone is said to be powered by a Snapdragon 8s Elite chipset SoC with 12GB of RAM and an Adreno 825 GPU.

The base iQOO Z10 Turbo, on the other hand, has been tipped to get the model number V2452A and launch with a MediaTek Dimensity 8400 chipset.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
iQOO Z9 Turbo

iQOO Z9 Turbo

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.78-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 6000mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1260x2800 pixels
Further reading: iQOO Z10 Turbo Pro, iQOO Z10 Turbo, iQOO Z10 series, iQOO
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
