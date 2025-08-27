Alice in Borderland Season 3 OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?

Alice in Borderland is back after two successful seasons 2, with a new Season 3. Suppose you enjoy survival thrillers packed with suspense, action, and unimaginable twists. Alice in Borderland should be on your top pick, given the release of Season 3. This Japanese sci-fi became quite popular due to its gripping storyline and dangerous survival game, keeping viewers hooked. Here is everything you need to know about Season 3, from the cast, story, and other OTT details.

When and Where to Watch Alice in Borderland

Alice in Borderland, the Japanese sci-fi, is set to release on Netflix, starting September 25.

Cast of Alice in Borderland

Created by Haro Aso, the cast of Alice in Borderland includes Kento Yamazaki, Tao Tsuchiya, Hayato Isomura, Ayaka Miyoshi, Katsuya Maiguma, Koji Ohkura, Risa Sodou, Hiroyuki Ikeuchi, Tina Tamashiro, Kotaro Daigo, Hyunri, Sakura Kiryu, Yugo Mikawa, Joey Iwanaga, Akana Ikeda and Kento Kaku.

The Storyline

Season 2 of Alice in Borderland ended positively, as Arisu and Usagi survived the deadly games and returned to the real world. However, season 3 comes with an unexpected twist. Arisu and Usagi are married and live happily ever after. Still, things start to dwindle when Usagi mysteriously disappears and suddenly wakes up in the dangerous world of Borderland. At this time, she is guided by a mysterious man, Ryuji, who firmly believes in the afterlife.

At the same time, Arisu is busy learning about the whereabouts of Usagi from Banda, who lives in Borderland. Determined to save his wife, Arisu is ready to enter the dangerous world of Borderland. The season will captivate the audience with its engaging tale and performance.

Reception

Alice in Borderland, Season 3, the Japanese Sci-drama is back with Season 3. Learn how Arisu is ready to fight everything and enter the dangerous world of Borderland to save his wife. The show's previous season had an IMDB rating of 7.8/10.