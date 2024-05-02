Technology News

Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024: Best Deals on iPhone Models

iPhone 15 is now available on Amazon for Rs. 70,500.

Updated: 2 May 2024 19:16 IST
Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024: Best Deals on iPhone Models

Photo Credit: Apple

iPhone 14 is currently listed for Rs. 58,999 on Amazon

Highlights
  • Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024 will end on May 7
  • iPhone 14 Plus can be grabbed for Rs. 79,800 in the ongoing sale
  • There are exchange offers
Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024 is currently live for all shoppers after giving 12 hours of early access exclusively to Prime customers. Besides the Android smartphones, the five-day-long sale offers discounts on flagship iPhone 15 models. Previous generation Apple phones like the iPhone 14 and iPhone 13 price in India have been discounted by the e-commerce store in the ongoing Great Summer Sale. Although the old models are not as fresh as the 2023 edition, they do deliver a similar experience in many areas.

The iPhone 15, powered by Apple's A16 Bionic SoC, was launched in India with a starting price of Rs. 79,900. The latest Apple handset is now available for purchase at a discounted rate of Rs. 70,500. The e-commerce site is offering up to Rs. 1,000 discount for purchases made using select bank cards and EMI transactions. The iPhone 15 Pro models can also be grabbed for discounted rates. 

The 128GB storage variant of iPhone 14 is currently listed for Rs. 58,999 on Amazon, down from the launch price of Rs. 69,990. The iPhone 14 Plus is available for Rs. 79,800, instead of the original price of Rs. 89,900. 

Besides the normal discounts, ICICI, OneCard and BoB card customers can avail of additional instant discounts of up to 10 percent on every purchase. Shoppers can make use of exchange offers and no-cost EMI options, as well. Amazon is providing coupon-based discounts on select iPhone models, too. 

Here are the best deals on iPhone models you can grab now in the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024.

Product Deal Price MRP
iPhone 15 Rs.70,500 Rs. 79,900
iPhone 14 Rs. 58,999 Rs. 69,990
iPhone 14 Plus Rs. 79,800 Rs. 89,900
iPhone 15 Plus Rs. 79,800 Rs. 89,900
iPhone 15 Pro Max  Rs.1,48,900  Rs. 1,59,900
iPhone 15 Pro Rs. 1,27,990 Rs. 1,34,900
iPhone 13 Rs. 48,999 Rs. 59,900
Display 6.10-inch
Processor Apple A16 Bionic
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
OS iOS 17
Resolution 1179x2556 pixels
Display 6.70-inch
Processor Apple A17 Pro
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
OS iOS 17
Resolution 1290x2796 pixels
Display 6.06-inch
Processor Apple A15 Bionic
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
OS iOS 16
Resolution 1170x2532 pixels
