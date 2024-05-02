Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024 is currently live for all shoppers after giving 12 hours of early access exclusively to Prime customers. Besides the Android smartphones, the five-day-long sale offers discounts on flagship iPhone 15 models. Previous generation Apple phones like the iPhone 14 and iPhone 13 price in India have been discounted by the e-commerce store in the ongoing Great Summer Sale. Although the old models are not as fresh as the 2023 edition, they do deliver a similar experience in many areas.

The iPhone 15, powered by Apple's A16 Bionic SoC, was launched in India with a starting price of Rs. 79,900. The latest Apple handset is now available for purchase at a discounted rate of Rs. 70,500. The e-commerce site is offering up to Rs. 1,000 discount for purchases made using select bank cards and EMI transactions. The iPhone 15 Pro models can also be grabbed for discounted rates.

The 128GB storage variant of iPhone 14 is currently listed for Rs. 58,999 on Amazon, down from the launch price of Rs. 69,990. The iPhone 14 Plus is available for Rs. 79,800, instead of the original price of Rs. 89,900.

Besides the normal discounts, ICICI, OneCard and BoB card customers can avail of additional instant discounts of up to 10 percent on every purchase. Shoppers can make use of exchange offers and no-cost EMI options, as well. Amazon is providing coupon-based discounts on select iPhone models, too.

Here are the best deals on iPhone models you can grab now in the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024.

