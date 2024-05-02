Technology News

Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024: Best Deals on Smartwatches Under Rs. 5,000

Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024 will end on May 7.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 2 May 2024 13:59 IST
Photo Credit: Honor

Honor Choice Watch (pictured) was launched in India on February 15

Highlights
  • Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024 is now live for all users in India
  • It coincides with Flipkart's Big Saving Days sale
  • Customers can avail of additional bank offers over the sale discounts
Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024 has kicked off for all users in India. It is set to conclude on May 7. The sale offers impressive discounts on a wide range of items including fashion products, home appliances, furniture, personal electronic gadgets and more. Some of the most popular purchases during the sale include devices like smartphones, laptops, smartwatches and tablets. Below, we've listed some of the best deals on smartwatches under Rs. 5,000 you can grab during the ongoing sale.

Before we jump into the deals, there are a few things you should take note of. Alongside sale discounts, customers can avail of additional coupons and bank offers available on select products. They may also be eligible for no-cost EMI payment options and could also opt for an exchange offer where they could exchange older models for newer ones. The Amazon product page for some items may also list a certain amount of cashback offers on select payment options. Wherever applicable, these additional benefits will lower the effective price of the product.

Best smartwatch deals under Rs. 5,000 during Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024:

Product Name MRP Sale Price
Samsung Galaxy Fit 3 Rs. 9,999 Rs. 4,999
Honor Choice Watch Rs. 8,999 Rs. 4,999
Noise ColorFit Pro 5 Max Rs. 9,999 Rs. 4,499
Amazfit Pop 3S Rs. 6,999 Rs. 3,999
Fire-Boltt Phoenix Ultra Rs. 12,499 Rs. 1,399
Fastrack New Limitless X2 Rs. 2,995 Rs. 1,299
Fire-Boltt Ninja Call Pro Max Rs. 14,999 Rs. 1,099
Is the iQoo Neo 7 Pro the best smartphone you can buy under Rs. 40,000 in India? We discuss the company's recently launched handset and what it has to offer on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Fire-Boltt Phoenix Ultra

Fire-Boltt Phoenix Ultra

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design and comfort
  • Tracking accuracy
  • Companion app
  • Software and ecosystem
  • Battery life
  • Good
  • Classic watch design
  • Comfortable and easy to wear
  • Good for step tracking
  • Good battery life
  • IP67 rating
  • Bad
  • Unreliable health tracking
  • Unintuitive notification system
  • UI lacks proper customisation
  • Slow charging
Read detailed Fire-Boltt Phoenix Ultra review
Strap Colour Blue, Gold, Dark Grey, Silver, Rainbow
Display Size 50mm
Compatible OS Android, iOS
Strap Material Silicone
Dial Shape Round
Display Type TFT LED
Ideal For Unisex
