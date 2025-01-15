Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2025: Best Deals on Room Air Purifiers

Air purifiers are slowly becoming a must-have product in Indian households due to wildfires, extreme weather conditions and bad air quality. If you are planning to get one for your home, this year's Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2025 has plenty of options to choose from. Popular brands like Xiaomi, Sharp, and Dyson are selling air purifiers with varieties of cleaning capabilities and frequency of air exchanges with different price ranges in the ongoing sale. Buyers can avail of bank discounts to further sweeten the deal.

One of the most notable deals is live on the Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier 4. The smart purifier with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant support is selling for Rs. 13,999 in the ongoing Amazon Great Republic Day Sale, down from the original price of Rs. 19,999. In the premium category, the Dyson Air Purifier TP10 Cool Gen 1 is listed for Rs. 33,399, instead of Rs. 39,900

Shoppers can further lower the price of these appliances by availing of an instant discount of up to 10 percent on purchases made using SBI Cards and EMI transactions. Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card holders can get up to a 5 percent instant discount. Further, buyers will get additional benefits like coupon discounts exchange discounts, and no-cost EMI offers.

Best Deals on Room Air Purifiers During Amazon's Great Republic Day Sale 2025

