Technology News
English Edition

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2025: Best Deals on Room Air Purifiers

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale started on January 13 for all shoppers.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 15 January 2025 15:28 IST
Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2025: Best Deals on Room Air Purifiers

Photo Credit: Amazon

Amazon is offering exchange discounts during the sale

Highlights
  • Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2025 will end on January 19
  • Amazon is offering exchange discounts during the sale
  • With the right bank cards, the price of the products will drop further
Advertisement

Air purifiers are slowly becoming a must-have product in Indian households due to wildfires, extreme weather conditions and bad air quality. If you are planning to get one for your home, this year's Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2025 has plenty of options to choose from. Popular brands like Xiaomi, Sharp, and Dyson are selling air purifiers with varieties of cleaning capabilities and frequency of air exchanges with different price ranges in the ongoing sale. Buyers can avail of bank discounts to further sweeten the deal. 

One of the most notable deals is live on the Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier 4. The smart purifier with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant support is selling for Rs. 13,999 in the ongoing Amazon Great Republic Day Sale, down from the original price of Rs. 19,999. In the premium category, the Dyson Air Purifier TP10 Cool Gen 1 is listed for Rs. 33,399, instead of Rs. 39,900

Shoppers can further lower the price of these appliances by availing of an instant discount of up to 10 percent on purchases made using SBI Cards and EMI transactions. Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card holders can get up to a 5 percent instant discount. Further, buyers will get additional benefits like coupon discounts exchange discounts, and no-cost EMI offers. 

Best Deals on Room Air Purifiers During Amazon's Great Republic Day Sale 2025

Product Name MRP Sale Price Buy Now Link
Dyson Air Purifier TP10 Cool Gen 1 Rs. 39,900 Rs. 33,399 Buy Now
Agaro Pure-Wave Air Purifier Rs. 11,999 Rs. 8,999 Buy Now
Realme TechLife Portable Room Air Purifier Rs. 9,999 Rs. 3,490 Buy Now
Philips AC4221  Rs. 27,995 Rs. 23,090 Buy Now
Eureka Forbes Air Purifier 150 Rs. 9,000 Rs. 5,999 Buy Now
Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier 4 Rs. 19,999 Rs. 13,999 Buy Now
Honeywell Air Purifier Rs. 9,999 Rs. 4,987 Buy Now
Philips AC0920 Rs. 9,995 Rs. 7,999 Buy Now
Sharp Air Purifier FP-J30M-BK Rs. 16,500 Rs. 7,589 Buy Now
 
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2025, Amazon Great Republic Day Sale, Amazon, Sale Offers 2025, Sale Offers, Amazon Great Republic Day
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Meta to Cut Roughly Five Percent of Staff, Targeting Lowest Performers
Moto G 5G (2025), Moto G Power 5G (2025) With MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC Launched: Price, Specifications

Related Stories

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2025: Best Deals on Room Air Purifiers
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S25 Series Promo Images Leak Ahead of Launch
  2. Moto G 5G (2025), Moto G Power 5G (2025) With Dimensity 6300 SoC Launched
  3. WhatsApp Brings a New Way to React to Chats
  4. Realme 14x 4G Receives FCC Certification Ahead of Global Launch
#Latest Stories
  1. Up Network, DreamSmart Launch Web3 Smart Glasses with Google Gemini
  2. Circle Says USDC Crosses $18 Trillion Lifetime Transactions Milestone
  3. Oppo Find X8 Ultra Likely to Get a Telephoto Macro Camera; Tipped to Carry 2K Flat Screen
  4. Honor Magic 7 Pro With Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC Launched Globally Alongside Magic 7 Lite: Price, Specifications
  5. CyberPowerPC India to Give Away Custom-Built PC With GeForce 4080 Super GPU at Bengaluru Comic Con 2025
  6. Asus NUC 14 Essential Mini PC With Intel Core N-Series CPUs Unveiled: See Features
  7. Nubia Flip 2 With MediaTek Dimensity 7300X SoC, 3-Inch Cover Screen Launched: Price, Specifications
  8. Physicists Predict Exotic ‘Paraparticles’ Defying Fermion and Boson Classifications
  9. Mad Square Part 2 Confirmed to be Available on Netflix Post Theatrical Release: Everything You Need to Know
  10. Anaganaga Oka Raju OTT Release Unveiled: Everything You Need to Know
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »