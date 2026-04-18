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Apne Paraye Out on OTT: Know Where to Watch This Hindi Dub of Bengali Drama Series

Directed by Soumen Halder, Apne Paraye is a suspenseful family drama series that is now available to stream on Amazon Prime Video and MX Player.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 18 April 2026 11:00 IST
Apne Paraye Out on OTT: Know Where to Watch This Hindi Dub of Bengali Drama Series

Photo Credit: Amazon MX Player

This show is now available to stream exclusively on Amazon MX Player.

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Highlights
  • Apne Paraye is an intense family drama show
  • It is a Hindi dub of the popular Bengali series - Shakha Proshakha
  • Streaming now, only on Amazon MX Player and Prime Video
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Directed by Soumen Halder, Apne Paraye is a Bengali Suspense drama that is a Hindi dub of the show Shakha Proshaka. This show is an intense family drama that revolves around a woman who, after her husband's suicide, is forced to stay with the complicated family,that holds hidden secrets and lies, only to get the treatment for her ill daughter. The plot then digs deeper and explores themes of manipulation, suspense, and lies that destroy the relationships and expose the secrets, complicating the situations even more.

When and Where to Watch Apne Paraye

This show is now available to stream exclusively on Amazon MX Player and Amazon Prime Video. Season 1 consists of 24 episodes, in Hindi.

Official Trailer and Plot of Apne Paraye

This television series centres around Nandita, whose life takes a dark turn when she loses her husband to suicide. The struggle does not end here - she is now supposed to stay with her in-laws, as her critically ill daughter requires treatment, and she herself stays in debt. As time proceeds, she is confronted by dark secrets of the family and encounters situations that involve manipulation and lies. Further, as the secrets of the family are uncovered, she must navigate her way to identify who the real ones are and who is faking it. The sequences are packed with intense tension, drama, and thrill.

Cast and Crew of Apne Paraye

This show features an outstanding starcast including Ritabhari Chakraborty, Shoumo Banerjee, Indranil Mullick, Bhaswar Chatterjee, Debleena Dutt, Pratika Dutta, and more in prominent roles. The show has been produced by SVF Entertainment.

Reception of Apne Paraye

This show is currently out on the screens with its Hindi dub. Overall, it holds the IMDb rating of 5.0/10.

 

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Further reading: Apne Paraye, imdb, prime video, Amazon MX Player
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
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Apne Paraye Out on OTT: Know Where to Watch This Hindi Dub of Bengali Drama Series
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