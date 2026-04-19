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NASA Observes Rare Sungrazer Comet Disintegration Near the Sun

Astronomers observed the sungrazing comet C/2026 A1 (MAPS) disintegrate as it passed extremely close to the Sun. Captured by multiple NASA spacecraft, the comet broke apart before reaching its closest approach, leaving behind a cloud of dust and gas.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 19 April 2026 18:00 IST
NASA Observes Rare Sungrazer Comet Disintegration Near the Sun

Photo Credit: NASA

SOHO coronagraph captures comet C/2026 A1 approaching Sun, leaving dust after close pass.

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Highlights
  • Sungrazer comet MAPS disintegrates during close solar approach
  • NASA spacecraft captured comet breaking apart near the Sun
  • Findings reveal how solar heat and tides destroy comets
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In April 2026, C/2026 A1 (MAPS), a sungrazer comet, fell into the proximity of the Sun along a steep trajectory. Part of the Kreutz sungrazer family, MAPS was first detected by amateurs several months before its demise. Its approach to perihelion was registered by NASA probes, which observed that the comet did not survive its encounter with the Sun. Data collected on the comet's evaporation in the solar atmosphere helps to have a better understanding of its structure and the formation of the early solar system.

Solar Missions Observe Comet MAPS

According to a NASA news release, multiple NASA spacecraft observed Comet MAPS. SOHO's LASCO coronagraph saw the comet intact approaching the Sun, but only a dust cloud emerged after perihelion. From a different angle, the STEREO probe showed the comet swinging around the Sun and then vanishing. The principal investigator for SOHO's coronagraph notes MAPS "was clearly destroyed — likely several hours before its closest approach to the Sun". NASA's new PUNCH mission also imaged MAPS before the close approach (April 1) and will track its tail under the influence of the solar wind. Similarly, Parker Solar Probe's WISPR instrument captured a different sungrazing comet in 2020, confirming that intense sunlight causes these comets to disintegrate.

Why Comets Break Up Near the Sun

Due to the heating of its ice caused by proximity to the Sun, pressure builds up inside the comet, causing its nucleus to break into pieces. Other forces that act on the comet include tidal force exerted by the Sun and the fast velocity at which it travels (about 1.6 million km per hour). As a consequence, all that remains behind are gases and dust. The study of comets breaking apart is important for several reasons.

 

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Further reading: comets, sungrazer, C/2026 A1 MAPS, SOHO, NASA, STEREO, Parker Solar Prob, solar system, astrophysics
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
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