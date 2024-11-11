Technology News
Asif Ali’s Kishkindha Kaandam Reported to Stream on Disney+ Hotstar

The thriller Kishkindha Kaandam, starring Asif Ali, might land on Disney+ Hotstar on this date.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 11 November 2024 23:11 IST
Asif Ali's Kishkindha Kaandam Reported to Stream on Disney+ Hotstar

Photo Credit: YouTube/ Flim Media Malayalam

Aparna Balamurali, Asif Ali and VIjayaraghavan in Kishkindha Kaandam

  • Asif Ali’s Kishkindha Kaandam set for OTT release this December.
  • Watch Kishkindha Kaandam on Disney+ Hotstar, Asif Ali's thriller.
  • Malayalam thriller Kishkindha Kaandam arrives on Disney+ Hotstar.
Asif Ali and Aparna Balamurali's thriller, Kishkindha Kaandam, directed by Dinjith Ayyathan, will soon be available on Disney+ Hotstar. Following its success in cinemas, where it ran for over two months, the movie is reported to release digitally in December. Although an official announcement from Disney+ Hotstar is pending, sources suggest the thriller might debut by the end of November.

As per a report by OTTPlay, the movie is set to release  on November 19, 2024 on the popular OTT platform. The report highlights that the movie might be available in different langauges, including Malayalam, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada. That said, there is no official confirmation about the release date of the Kishkindha Kaandam, so we suggest you take this leak with a pinch of salt. The release follows Disney+ Hotstar's premiere of Ajayante Randam Moshanam, another Malayalam blockbuster, indicating the platform's strong push for Malayalam content this season.

Official Trailer and Plot of Kishkindha Kaandam

Kishkindha Kaandam is crafted as a mystery-thriller, telling the story of a newly-wed woman who moves in with her father-in-law and husband. She soon finds herself in a web of mystery, trying to uncover the truth behind a child's disappearance and a missing revolver, all while navigating the emotional complexities of her father-in-law's deteriorating mental health. The narrative, penned by Bahul Ramesh, has resonated strongly with audiences who favour intense, character-driven plots.

Cast and Crew of Kishkindha Kaandam

The film stars Asif Ali and Aparna Balamurali, with Vijayaraghavan playing a significant role. The movie's screenplay was developed by cinematographer Bahul Ramesh, adding a visual richness that complements the story's emotional depth. Helmed by Dinjith Ayyathan, the team has aimed to deliver a suspenseful experience.

Reception of Kishkindha Kaandam

Released in theatres in September, Kishkindha Kaandam has been a box-office surprise, gaining popularity for its slow-burn approach to storytelling. The movie has been well-received, especially in Kerala. The movie has received an 8.6 / 10 on IMDb rating. The film's lifetime box office collection 48.75 crores gross in India and 27.20 crores gross in the overseas market.

 

