Rajinikanth’s Vettaiyan Now Available on Amazon Prime Video

Following its theatrical release, Rajinikanth's latest action-packed film Vettaiyan has made its digital debut on Prime Video. This provides a new opportunity for viewers to enjoy this high-profile collaboration with a star-studded cast. Released in theatres on October 10, 2024, Vettaiyan is directed by T.J. Gnanavel and produced by Subaskaran Allirajah under Lyca Productions. The film is now accessible in five languages: Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada. Vettaiyan continues to attract attention, especially among fans who missed its initial cinema run.

When and Where to Watch Vettaiyan

Vettaiyan began streaming on Amazon Prime Video on November 8, 2024, offering a convenient viewing option for fans. Viewers can enjoy the film in their preferred language, with streaming options available in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada. This streaming release brings Rajinikanth's action-filled journey to screens worldwide, giving audiences a chance to experience the film from the comfort of their homes.

Official Trailer and Plot of Vettaiyan

The official trailer of Vettaiyan teases an intense, emotionally charged crime thriller. The plot centres on Athiyan (Rajinikanth), an encounter specialist committed to bringing justice by any means necessary. Athiyan's life is disrupted when Sharanya (Dushara Vijayan), a school teacher who opposes injustice, is brutally murdered. This tragedy drives Athiyan to pursue the truth, leading to a labyrinth of secrets and unexpected connections, including the role of Nataraj (Rana Daggubati). The story explores Athiyan's relentless pursuit of justice, navigating themes of morality and revenge.

Cast and Crew of Vettaiyan

Vettaiyan features an impressive cast, including legendary actors Rajinikanth and Amitabh Bachchan, joined by Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati, and Manju Warrier. Supporting roles are handled by Ritika Singh, Dushara Vijayan, Abhirami, Rohini, and Rao Ramesh. T.J. Gnanavel directed the film, while Anirudh Ravichander composed the music, and cinematographer S.R. Kathir and editor Philomin Raj contributed to its technical production. The high production values, ensured by Lyca Productions, add to the film's visual appeal.

Reception of Vettaiyan

While Vettaiyan featured Rajinikanth's magnetic presence and a strong cast, it received mixed responses during its theatrical release. The film was praised for its thrilling action scenes and the on-screen dynamics between Rajinikanth and other leads, particularly Rana Daggubati. However, some critics felt that certain scenes in the second half could have benefited from tighter pacing and a more robust plot. Now on OTT, Vettaiyan has the potential to reach a broader audience who may bring a fresh perspective to the film's compelling narrative.