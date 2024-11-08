Technology News
English Edition

Prime Video Reveals Teaser and Release Date for My Fault: London

The UK Original My Fault: London premieres exclusively on Prime Video, streaming globally on February 13 2025.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 8 November 2024 21:01 IST
Prime Video Reveals Teaser and Release Date for My Fault: London

Photo Credit: YouTube/ Prime Video

Prime Video has released the official teaser for My Fault: London.

Highlights
  • Prime Video releases My Fault: London teaser trailer
  • Starring Asha Banks, Matthew Broome; UK adaptation of hit series
  • Global release on February 13, 2025, exclusively on Prime Video
Advertisement

Prime Video has released the official teaser and premiere date for My Fault: London, an upcoming UK Original film that will debut exclusively on the platform on February 13 2025. This new romantic drama will be available in over 240 countries, offering an exciting British twist on Mercedes Ron's acclaimed trilogy Culpables and follows the recent success of Culpa Mia (My Fault), the Spanish Original adaptation. Starring emerging talents Asha Banks and Matthew Broome, My Fault: London tells the story of complex relationships and self-discovery, set against the backdrop of London's elite circles.

When and Where to Watch My Fault: London

My Fault: London will premiere on Prime Video on February 13 2025 and be accessible to audiences in over 240 countries. As part of Prime Video's expanding library of Original British content, it brings another gripping adaptation to its global audience.

Official Trailer and Plot of My Fault: London

The trailer reveals that the film follows Noah, an 18-year-old American girl, who relocates to London when her mother, Ella, marries wealthy Briton William. Noah quickly finds herself drawn to William's rebellious son, Nick. Amidst adapting to a new city and navigating her connection with Nick, Noah confronts her traumatic past while exploring her first love, bringing forth a delicate balance between attraction and vulnerability.

Cast and Crew of My Fault: London

The film stars Asha Banks and Matthew Broome in the lead roles, with supporting performances by Eve Maklin, Ray Fearon, Enva Lewis, Jason Flemyng, Kerim Hassan, Sam Buchanan, Amelia Kenworthy, and Harry Gilbey. It is directed by Dani Girdwood and Charlotte Fassler, with Melissa Osbourne as the screenwriter. Producers Ben Pugh and Erica Steinberg from 42, alongside executive producers Kari Hatfield, Alex de la Iglesia, Carolina Bang, and Domingo González from Pokeepsie Films, lead the film's production.

 

My Fault: London

My Fault: London

  • Release Date 13 February 2025
  • Language English
  • Genre Drama, Romance
  • Cast
    Asha Banks, Matthew Broome, Eve Macklin, Ray Fearon, Enva Lewis, Jason Flemyng, Kerim Hassan, Sam Buchanan, Amelia Kenworthy, Harry Gilby
  • Director
    Charlotte Fassler, Dani Girdwood
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Prime video, My Fault London, UK Original Movie, February 2025 Release, Asha Banks, Matthew Broome, romantic drama, Mercedes Ron Adaptation
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
North Korea’s BlueNoroff Group Reportedly Targeting Crypto Community Members on MacOS
Paithani OTT Release Date: ZEE5’s New Show Exploring Love, Legacy and Family Strength Premieres Soon

Related Stories

Prime Video Reveals Teaser and Release Date for My Fault: London
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Lucky Bhaskar OTT Release Date: Here's Everything You Need to Know
  2. iQOO 13 With Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC to Launch in India on This Date
  3. Huawei MatePad 11.5 With 2.2K LCD Screen, 7,700mAh Battery Launched
  4. New Photo Sparks Concerns Over NASA Astronaut Sunita Williams' Health
  5. Here's Why PS5 Pro is Not Available in India Right Now
  6. OnePlus 13 Could Offer More Storage to Users Courtesy of OxygenOS 15
  7. iPhone 15 Becomes the Best-Selling Smartphone Globally in Q3 2024
  8. Qualcomm, Arm Climb After Earnings Signal Smartphone Rebound
#Latest Stories
  1. NASA's X-59 Supersonic Jet Completes Initial Engine Tests, First Flight Approaching
  2. Fossils of Dinosaur With Armoured Plate and Bony Spikes Found, Could Withstand Impacts From Car Crash
  3. Samsung Spotted Working on AR Headset With Head-Mounted Display in Patent Document
  4. Prime Video Reveals Teaser and Release Date for My Fault: London
  5. Meteoroid Trails Could Help Detect Potentially Hazardous Comets Years in Advance
  6. Paithani OTT Release Date: ZEE5’s New Show Exploring Love, Legacy and Family Strength Premieres Soon
  7. Tatsuki Fujimoto's Anime Adaptation Look Back Now Streaming on Prime Video
  8. Microsoft Outlook Updated With Personalised, AI-Powered Dynamic Themes
  9. Competition Commission of India Finds Zomato, Swiggy Breached Antitrust Laws, Documents Show
  10. Russia Successfully Launches 53 Satellites into Target Orbit
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »