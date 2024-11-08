Prime Video Reveals Teaser and Release Date for My Fault: London

Prime Video has released the official teaser and premiere date for My Fault: London, an upcoming UK Original film that will debut exclusively on the platform on February 13 2025. This new romantic drama will be available in over 240 countries, offering an exciting British twist on Mercedes Ron's acclaimed trilogy Culpables and follows the recent success of Culpa Mia (My Fault), the Spanish Original adaptation. Starring emerging talents Asha Banks and Matthew Broome, My Fault: London tells the story of complex relationships and self-discovery, set against the backdrop of London's elite circles.

When and Where to Watch My Fault: London

My Fault: London will premiere on Prime Video on February 13 2025 and be accessible to audiences in over 240 countries. As part of Prime Video's expanding library of Original British content, it brings another gripping adaptation to its global audience.

Official Trailer and Plot of My Fault: London

The trailer reveals that the film follows Noah, an 18-year-old American girl, who relocates to London when her mother, Ella, marries wealthy Briton William. Noah quickly finds herself drawn to William's rebellious son, Nick. Amidst adapting to a new city and navigating her connection with Nick, Noah confronts her traumatic past while exploring her first love, bringing forth a delicate balance between attraction and vulnerability.

Cast and Crew of My Fault: London

The film stars Asha Banks and Matthew Broome in the lead roles, with supporting performances by Eve Maklin, Ray Fearon, Enva Lewis, Jason Flemyng, Kerim Hassan, Sam Buchanan, Amelia Kenworthy, and Harry Gilbey. It is directed by Dani Girdwood and Charlotte Fassler, with Melissa Osbourne as the screenwriter. Producers Ben Pugh and Erica Steinberg from 42, alongside executive producers Kari Hatfield, Alex de la Iglesia, Carolina Bang, and Domingo González from Pokeepsie Films, lead the film's production.