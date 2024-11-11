Technology News
Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairy Tale Trailer Released: Here's Everything You Need to Know

Explore Nayanthara’s personal journey in Netflix’s docuseries Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairy Tale, premiering on November 18.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 11 November 2024 12:19 IST
Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairy Tale Trailer Released: Here's Everything You Need to Know

Photo Credit: Netflix

Netflix has released a trailer for Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairy Tale.

Highlights
  • Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairy Tale premieres on Netflix November 18
  • Documentary offers an exclusive look at Nayanthara's life journey
  • Nayanthara's wedding, career highlights, and star interviews.
Netflix has released a trailer for Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairy Tale, a docuseries that provides an unprecedented look into the life of actor Nayanthara. Known as the "Lady Superstar," Nayanthara has kept her personal journey largely private until now, choosing to open up through this Netflix feature. The documentary promises to showcase moments from her private life, including her wedding to filmmaker Vignesh Shivan, and will also feature insights from colleagues and family, revealing the path she took to become one of South India's most celebrated actors.

When and where to watch

The much-anticipated docuseries Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairy Tale will premiere on Netflix India on November 18, 2024. Timed with Nayanthara's 40th birthday, this docuseries offers a rare look into the life of one of India's most private stars, known for her extensive work across South Indian cinema. Nayanthara, often referred to as “Lady Superstar,” is revealing aspects of her life that fans have never seen before.

Official Trailer and Plot of Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairy Tale

The official trailer, released by Netflix, teases an intimate journey through Nayanthara's life, showing glimpses of her past, career growth, and relationships. Known for maintaining a low profile, she made her debut on social media only last year. In this docuseries, she and her husband, filmmaker Vignesh Shivan, open up about their personal lives, culminating in exclusive footage from their high-profile wedding. The series also includes personal accounts from industry peers like Rana Daggubati and Taapsee Pannu, who share insights into her work ethic and resilience. Actor Nagarjuna Akkineni comments on her early challenges, hinting at the strength she's shown in overcoming personal hardships.

Cast and Crew of Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairy Tale

The docuseries features a mix of family, close friends, and industry figures who share their perspectives on Nayanthara's journey. Friends and collaborators, such as Rana Daggubati and Nagarjuna Akkineni, reflect on her significant influence in cinema, while Taapsee Pannu comments on her enduring appeal and work dedication. The film is presented through a combination of personal stories and exclusive behind-the-scenes moments. Directed by a creative team at Netflix, the series sheds light on the life of the actress both on and off the screen.

 

Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairytale

Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairytale

  • Language Kannada, Tamil
  • Genre Documentary
  • Cast
    Nayanthara, Vignesh Sivan
  • Director
    Gautham Vasudev Menon
Further reading: Nayanthara, Beyond the Fairy Tale, Netflix India, South Indian Actress, Celebrity Docuseries
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
