Vivo Y300 Plus with Snapdragon 695 SoC was launched in India last month. According to a report, Vivo is also readying to launch the Y300 in the country. Colourways and specifications of the upcoming Vivo Y series phone have also leaked alongside its India launch timeline. It is said to be available in three colour options. The Vivo Y300 could boast a Sony IMX882 portrait camera. Although other details haven't leaked yet, we can expect to see the Vivo Y300 with upgrades over the Vivo Y300 Plus.

Vivo Y300 Could Arrive by the End of November

MySmartPrice, citing an industry insider, has shared the India launch timeline, colourways and specifications of the Vivo Y300. As per the report, it will be launched in the country by the end of November. The smartphone will reportedly feature a titanium-inspired design and could be available in emerald green, phantom purple and titanium silver shades.

The Vivo Y300 is said to be equipped with a Sony IMX882 portrait camera, an AI Aura Light, and support 80W fast charging.

Vivo Y300 Plus Price, Specifications

The Vivo Y300 Plus is currently available in India with a price tag of Rs. 23,999 for the single 8GB RAM 128GB model. It is offered in Silk Green and Silk Black colours.

Vivo Y300 Plus boasts a 6.78-inch full-HD (1,080x2,400 pixels) display with 120Hz refresh rate. It runs on a 6nm Snapdragon 695 SoC along with 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB UFS 2.2 storage. The RAM can be virtually expanded up to an additional 8GB, while the storage is expandable up to 1TB via microSD card

For optics, the Vivo Y300 Plus has a dual rear camera setup comprising a 50-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary shooter. It has a 32-megapixel front camera. The phone has an IP54 rating for dust and water resistance and sports an in-display fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication. It packs a 5,000mAh battery with 44W fast charging.

