Take-Two Not Concerned About Potential GTA 6 Performance Issues on Xbox Series S

Grand Theft Auto 6 is set to release on PS5 and Xbox Series S/X in the fall of 2025.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 11 November 2024 18:16 IST
Take-Two Not Concerned About Potential GTA 6 Performance Issues on Xbox Series S

Photo Credit: Take-Two/ Rockstar Games

GTA 6 is confirmed to release on PS5 and Xbox Series S/X

Highlights
  • Take-Two CEO made the comments at company's Q2 FY 2025 earnings call
  • GTA 6 was revealed with a trailer late last year
  • Grand Theft Auto 6 does not yet have a confirmed release date
Grand Theft Auto 6 is set to release on PS5 and Xbox Series S/X sometime in 2025. The game is likely to be a highly demanding title that pushes the current-generation consoles to the limits of their capabilities. The lower-end Xbox Series S has run into hardware bottlenecks in the past when it comes to new releases, and concerns have been raised about whether the console would be able to run GTA 6 without problems. Take-Two Interactive CEO Strauss Zelnick has now downplayed those concerns, saying he is “not worried” about GTA 6 performance on Xbox Series S.

Take-Two Not Worried About GTA 6 on Xbox Series S

At Take-Two's second quarter FY 2025 earnings call, Zelnick was asked if there were concerns about performance issues for GTA 6 on Xbox Series S, considering it was “by design a lower specced console” and the next Grand Theft Auto title would presumably push a “lot of boundaries” technically.

“We support the platforms where the consumers are for as long as they're there, and we find a way to support platforms despite different levels of tech. Our labels are really good at that,” Zelnick said in response.

“I'm not really worried — I've never worried where hardware was going, and I've said this many times over the years. Because, first of all, I don't worry about things over which I have zero control

“And secondly, I do believe in the audience. The audience is going to show up if you have great properties. And so, we just have to make sure to be on an array of platforms, and if one platform diminishes in value, there's always another one. So, we're seeing great growth in PC right now, for example.”

Zelnick said the PC was going to be an increasingly important part of the console business going forward and supporting the platform wasn't going to be complicated for Take-Two.

“So, the bottom line is we are selective about which platforms we support. We make the tech work when we can make it work, as long as the audience is big enough to make that worthwhile,” Zelnick concluded.

Take-Two Titles on PC

While the Take-Two boss talked about supporting the PC platform, it's worth noting that GTA 6 is not yet confirmed for a PC release and is likely to get a delayed launch on the platform, just like Grand Theft Auto 5 and Red Dead Redemption 2. Both games launched over a year after initially coming out on consoles. Developer Rockstar Games released Red Dead Redemption on PC last month, over 14 years after it first launched on PS3 and Xbox 360.

At its Q2 FY 2025 earnings call, Take-Two reiterated it plans to release GTA 6 in Fall 2025. The follow-up to the wildly successful GTA 5 is nearing a year since it was revealed with a trailer in December 2024. Grand Theft Auto 6 will be set in Florida-inspired fictional US state of Leonida and will return to the iconic Vice City seen in previous titles in the series. The game does not yet have a confirmed release date.

Further reading: GTA 6, Grand Theft Auto 6, Rockstar Games, Take Two, Strauss Zelnick
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
