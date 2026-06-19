Athiradi is a Malayalam movie that starts with college vibes and later moves to a vengeful experience. It is a story that revolves around a boy named Samkutty played by Basil Joseph. He is an energetic college student who tries to revive the college fest that was banned by the management. Unaware of the dangerous events that could put his life at stake, he puts all his effort into it. His endeavour ignites a hilarious and messy ego clash. Let's delve into the cast and crew and trailer and plot of Athiradi.

When and Where to Watch

Athiradi is streaming now on Sony Liv. It was released on May 14, 2026.

Trailer and Plot

Athiradi starts from a college event Aarohan that went unhappening. This event led to the death of several students and after that, the festival was banned by the college. In this event, the brother of the main lead, Sam Kutty left the college and got traumatised. After a few years, Sam Kutty joined the college and wanted to revive the fest named Arohan. He convinced the management and held the event. But this turned into a chaotic experience and the chief guest at the show got kidnapped. What seemed to be a simple event turned out to be a really chaotic festival. Sam Kutty gets into the layers of the story and finds a big gang behind this.

Cast and Crew

Athiradi has Tovino Thomas, Basil Joseph, Zarin Shihab and Rita Shibu in the main leads. Alongside them, Arun Anirudhan is the director of the movie. Also, he has co-written the film along with Paulson Skaria.

Reception

Athiradi scored a 7.7 rating on IMDb and it is a quite energetic movie with a perfect storyline.