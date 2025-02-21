Technology News
Baapu OTT Release Reportedly Revealed: Where to Watch Brahmaji and Aamani's Telugu Comedy-Drama

Baapu, a satirical Telugu comedy-drama, is set for its OTT release after hitting cinemas on February 21.

Updated: 21 February 2025 16:37 IST
Photo Credit: YouTube

Highlights
  • Baapu, starring Brahmaji and Aamani, releases in theatres on Feb 21
  • The Telugu comedy-drama will stream on Jio Hotstar post-theatrical run
  • The film blends satire and emotion, showcasing rural family struggles
Baapu, a satirical Telugu comedy-drama, is running in theatres now and has already secured an OTT platform for its digital release. The film, directed by Daya, presents a thought-provoking yet humorous take on rural life, focusing on the struggles of a farming family. Featuring actors Brahmaji and Aamani in key roles, the movie blends dark comedy with deep emotions, shedding light on socio-economic challenges. The first-look poster, unveiled by actor Rana Daggubati, hints at a story centred around familial bonds and transformation.

When and Where to Watch Baapu

Following its theatrical release, Baapu is reported to be available for streaming on Jio Hotstar. The exact date of the OTT premiere has not been announced yet, but multiple reports indicate that it will be added to the platform after completing its theatrical run. The film's digital availability ensures a wider audience can experience its unique narrative beyond the cinema halls.

Official Trailer and Plot of Baapu

The trailer of Baapu offers a glimpse into a gripping yet satirical storyline that revolves around a family grappling with an extreme situation. Set in a rural backdrop, the film explores the complexities of survival, where a family faces an unthinkable dilemma—one member must make a sacrifice for the others to endure. Despite its grim premise, the film uses humour to present a compelling and emotional narrative. The trailer highlights intense performances by the cast while showcasing the film's striking cinematography and engaging screenplay.

Cast and Crew of Baapu

Baapu is produced by Raju and CH. Bhanu Prasad Reddy under the banners of Comrade Film Factory and Atheera. Brahmaji and Aamani lead the ensemble cast, which also includes Dhanya Balakrishna, Sudhakar Reddy Kethiri, and Srinivas Avasarala. The film's music is composed by RR Dhruvan, with cinematography handled by Vasu Pendem. Aalayam Anil is responsible for the film's editing, while Sripal Macharla has worked as the production designer.

Comments

