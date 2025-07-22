Technology News
English Edition

The Suspect OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?

The Suspect is a crime thriller, and Aidan Turner is in the lead role as a psychologist, whose life looks pretty standard, but has a twist.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 22 July 2025 13:56 IST
The Suspect OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?

Photo Credit: Lionsgate Play

Aidan Turner's “The Suspect” streams on Lionsgate Play from July 25, 2025

Highlights
  • The Suspect, featuring Aidan Turner, will release on Lionsgate Play
  • A successful psychologist’s seemingly perfect life takes a sudden turn
  • A seemingly normal person may be the hidden trigger in an ironic twist
Advertisement

The Suspect stars Aidan Turner as the clinical psychologist in the show alongside a stellar cast including Shaun Parkes, Sian Clifford, and Adam James. Aidan Turner, as Dr Joseph O'Loughlin, appears to have it all. But for someone with the most perfect life, who would guess that there lies an underlying loose thread for unraveling? The Suspect will keep you hooked with this criminal thriller, set to release on Lionsgate Play.

When and Where to Watch The Suspect?

The Suspect, starring Aidan Turner, will be streaming on Lionsgate Play from July 25, 2025 onwards.

Cast and Crew of The Suspect

James Strong and Camilla Strom Henriksen directed the Suspect, and Peter Berry and Michael Robotham wrote it. It is produced by Elizabeth Bins, Natasha Roaniuk, Peter Berry, Jake Lushington, and James Strong. The cast includes Aidan Turner, Shaun Parkes, Camilla Beeput, Anjili Mohindra, Adam James, Uma Warner, Bobby Schofield, Tara Lee, Tom McKay and others.

The Storyline of The Suspect

The Suspect covers the story of a doctor, Joseph O' Loughlin, who appears to have the perfect life and a successful career as a clinical psychologist. But here's the twist: the person who seems perfect can have the most twisted personality. The show hits a different note as even someone who has it all can be a loose thread away from unraveling. The show is sure to keep you hooked.

Reception

The Suspect is a crime thriller of a psychologist, who seems to have a perfect life and career, but for someone who has it all, could be the criminal too. It is all set to release on Lionsgate Play. The show has an IMDB rating of 6.8/10.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: The Suspect, Lionsgate Play, Action, Crime, Thriller, OTT Release, Entertainment News
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Might Not Feature Upgraded Titanium Backplate Included With Galaxy Z Fold 7: Report
Algae-Grown Bioplastic Passes Mars Pressure Test, Boosting Hopes for Red Planet Habitats

Related Stories

The Suspect OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vodafone Idea (Vi) Gives Extra Benefits With These Prepaid Plans: Report
  2. OnePlus Teases Launch of New Tablet in India, Will Arrive on This Date
  3. OnePlus Could Unveil a Compact Flagship Tablet Alongside the OnePlus 15T
  4. Acer Launches Predator Helios Neo 16 AI and 16S AI Laptops in India
  5. Canva Code Review: Vibe Coding Meets Creative User Experience Design
  6. Redmi Note 15 Pro+, iQOO Z10 Specifications Tipped Ahead of Debut
  7. Earth to Spin Faster on July 22 to Place It Among Shortest Days in History
  8. Asus Vivobook 14 Launched in India With 14-Inch Screen, Snapdragon X Chip
  9. WhatsApp Will Soon Roll Out This Massive Downgrade to Its Windows App
  10. Nokia Is Looking for Manufacturing Partners as HMD License Ends in 2026
#Latest Stories
  1. iQOO Neo 11, Neo 11 Pro Said to Offer 100W Charging, 2K Resolution Display
  2. [Exclusive] Oppo K13 Turbo, K13 Turbo Pro With Active Cooling to Launch in India in Early August
  3. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7’s Flexible AMOLED Display Survives 5 Lakh Folds: All Details
  4. Crypto Whales Drive $4 Trillion Market Revival After Trump Signs Stablecoin Bill
  5. WhatsApp for Windows Replaces Native App With WhatsApp Web Version on Latest Beta Release
  6. Oru Yamanin Kadhal Kathai Now Streaming on Aha Tamil: What You Need to Know
  7. Hacks Season 4 on JioHotstar: Deborah and Ava Return in a High-Stakes Late-Night Comedy Drama
  8. The Suspect OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  9. Ayyare Now Streaming on JioHotstar: Everything You Need to Know About Telugu Drama Movie
  10. Acer Predator Helios Neo 16 AI Launched in India Alongside 16S AI Laptop: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »