The Suspect OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?

The Suspect stars Aidan Turner as the clinical psychologist in the show alongside a stellar cast including Shaun Parkes, Sian Clifford, and Adam James. Aidan Turner, as Dr Joseph O'Loughlin, appears to have it all. But for someone with the most perfect life, who would guess that there lies an underlying loose thread for unraveling? The Suspect will keep you hooked with this criminal thriller, set to release on Lionsgate Play.

When and Where to Watch The Suspect?

The Suspect, starring Aidan Turner, will be streaming on Lionsgate Play from July 25, 2025 onwards.

Cast and Crew of The Suspect

James Strong and Camilla Strom Henriksen directed the Suspect, and Peter Berry and Michael Robotham wrote it. It is produced by Elizabeth Bins, Natasha Roaniuk, Peter Berry, Jake Lushington, and James Strong. The cast includes Aidan Turner, Shaun Parkes, Camilla Beeput, Anjili Mohindra, Adam James, Uma Warner, Bobby Schofield, Tara Lee, Tom McKay and others.

The Storyline of The Suspect

The Suspect covers the story of a doctor, Joseph O' Loughlin, who appears to have the perfect life and a successful career as a clinical psychologist. But here's the twist: the person who seems perfect can have the most twisted personality. The show hits a different note as even someone who has it all can be a loose thread away from unraveling. The show is sure to keep you hooked.

Reception

