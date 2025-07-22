CMF Buds 2 series was launched in India in April comprising three models — CMF Buds 2a, Buds 2, and Buds 2 Plus. While the Buds 2a has been available for purchase in recent months, there was no information about the availability of the Buds 2 and Buds 2 Plus. Now, an e-commerce giant has announced a limited sale of the CMF Buds 2 and the CMF Buds 2 Plus that takes place today, opening a short window for buyers to purchase the true-wireless-stereo (TWS) earphones.

CMF Buds 2, CMF Buds 2 Plus Limited Sale Details

As per a Flipkart banner, a limited sale for the CMF Buds 2 and CMF Buds 2 Plus will take place today (July 22) between 6-8pm IST on the e-commerce platform. It will be a two-hour sale event, offering customers the opportunity to grab the CMF wearables before they potentially go out of sale once again.

Photo Credit: Flipkart

However, the product listing pages for the CMF Buds 2 and Buds 2 Plus still say, “Coming Soon”.

The CMF Buds 2 price in India is set at Rs. 2,699. It is offered in Dark Grey, Light Green, and Orange colour options. Meanwhile, the CMF Buds 2 Plus cost Rs. 3,299 and can be purchased in Blue and Light Grey colourways.

CMF Buds 2, CMF Buds 2 Plus Specifications

The CMF Buds 2 are equipped with 11mm PMI drivers with Dirac Opteo tuning and N52 magnets. The TWS earbuds support up to 48dB hybrid active noise cancellation (ANC). Meanwhile, the CMF Buds 2 Plus feature 12mm LCP drivers with LDAC support and Hi-Res Wireless Audio certification.

As per the company, the Plus variant supports up to 50dB ANC with an additional Smart Adaptive Mode. Both models get features such as Wind Noise Reduction 3.0, Spatial Audio, Ultra Bass Technology 2.0 and call noise reduction.

CMF Buds 2 series also support up to 110ms of low-latency mode and dual-device connectivity. They come with IP55 dust and splash resistance rating. The company claims CMF Buds 2 can deliver a battery life of up to 13 and a half hours and up to 55 hours with the case. On the other hand, the CMF Buds 2 Plus can last up to 14 hours on a single charge and up to 61 and a half hours with the case.