Hacks Season 4 is a bold comeback to the spotlight for Deborah Vance, the legend of comedy and Ava Daniels, her sharp and brainy writer. This season explores the duo's relationship evolution is portrayed beautifully and set in the high-stakes world of late-night television. There is emotional depth, humour and stellar performances in season 4. It delves into the theme of power, reinvention, and partnership. It is a persuasive continuation of one of the smartest and refreshingly honest comedies of television.

When and Where to Watch Hacks Season 4

Hacks season 4 is available on the OTT, Jiohotstar, from April 11, 2025, with two episodes at first, then 3-6 episodes released in the following weeks, and 7-8 episodes were released on May 16, and the 9 and 10 episodes were released on May 23 and May 30, respectively.

Trailer and Plot of Hacks Season 4

Hacks season 4 gives a glimpse of the tension that pops out when Deborah Vance basks in the newly found success in which she hosts a late-night show by herself. Ava comes back with unfinished business and ambition in mind.

The season dives into the delicate balance between ego and trust. Deborah and Ava are forced to enter into a collaboration once more under pressure, which is of high stakes. Set against the backdrop of a glitzy and glitterati, however, a ruthless showbiz world, the plot navigates into the professional bond that survives fame, ambition and betrayal and the jokes become no longer funny.

Cast and Crew of Hacks Season 4

It includes a long cast, starring Jean Smart, Carl Clemons-Hopkins, Hannah Einbinder, Paul W. Downs, Megan Stalter, Rose Abdoo, Poppy Liu, Mark Indelicato and more. The guest actors are Michaela Watkins, Carol Burnett, Helen Hunt, Tony Goldwyn, and more. The creators and executive producers are Lucia Aniello, Jen Statsky, Morgan Sackett, Michael Schur, and David Miner.

Reception and Buzz of Hacks Season 4

Season 4 of Hacks is quite on the minds of fans, and there is a hubbub about it on social media. The audience was eagerly waiting for all the episodes. It has an IMDb rating of 8.2 out of 10.