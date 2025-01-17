Technology News
Barroz OTT Release: Where to Watch Mohanlal Starrer Movie Online?

The fantasy film Barroz is heading to Disney+ Hotstar with a multi-language release expected this January

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 17 January 2025 21:42 IST
Barroz OTT Release: Where to Watch Mohanlal Starrer Movie Online?

Photo Credit: Disney+ Hotstar

The OTT release of Barroz will be hosted exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar

Highlights
  • Barroz set for OTT release on Disney+ Hotstar in five languages
  • Late January release aligns with Republic Day holiday
  • A 3D fantasy tale blending history and adventure
Malayalam cinema icon Mohanlal's directorial debut, Barroz: Guardian of D'Gama's Treasure, is poised for its OTT release following a limited theatrical run. The fantasy film, which was launched in theatres on December 25, 2024, is expected to premiere on Disney+ Hotstar in multiple languages, including Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Hindi. Reports suggest the movie is set for a late January release, likely coinciding with the Republic Day weekend, to attract a wider audience during the holiday.

When and Where to Watch Barroz

The OTT release of Barroz will be hosted exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar. The film will be available in five confirmed languages, while the release in Marathi and Bengali remains uncertain. The digital premiere is anticipated around the final week of January, marking a month-long gap since its theatrical release.

Official Trailer and Plot of Barroz

The trailer of Barroz introduced viewers to a 3D visual experience, showcasing the titular character, a ghost tasked with guarding a treasure linked to Portuguese explorer Vasco Da Gama. The narrative unfolds centuries later when a teenager, Isabella, visits Goa with her father to transform the treasure-laden palace into a casino. This magical tale intertwines fantasy with a rich historical backdrop, aiming to captivate young audiences.

Cast and Crew of Barroz

The cast features Mohanlal in the lead role as Barroz, Maya Rao West and Ignacio Mateos. Notable performances include Tuhin Meno, Kallirroi Tziafeta and Guru Somasundaram. The film also features Melvin Gregg, Kosisochukwu, Amal P. B., Kirtana Kumar, and cameo appearances by Pranav Mohanlal, Antony Perumbavoor, and Lydian Nadhaswaram. Directed by Mohanlal and produced by Antony Perumbavoor under Aashirvad Cinemas, the film's technical brilliance stems from the efforts of Santosh Sivan (cinematography), B. Ajith Kumar (editing), Santhosh Raman (production design), and T.K. Rajeev Kumar (creative direction). The music was scored by Mark Kilian and Lydian Nadhaswaram, with VFX by Pix Rock Studios and Labyrinth Studios, supervised by Brynley Cadman. The film's screenplay was written by Jijo Punnoose, known for India's first 3D film, My Dear Kuttichathan.

Reception of Barroz

Despite its ambitious budget, Barroz struggled at the box office, reportedly recovering only ₹25 crore globally. Critics noted its extensive runtime and complex narrative as potential drawbacks. It has an IMDb rating of 4.4. / 10.

 

Further reading: Barroz, Mohanlal, OTT release, fantasy film, Barroz streaming
Barroz OTT Release: Where to Watch Mohanlal Starrer Movie Online?
