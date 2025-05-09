Samsung is gearing up to unveil its first tri-fold phone, possibly called the Samsung G Fold. The South Korean brand teased its multi-fold phone during the Galaxy Unpacked 2025 event in January this year, and it is expected to be unveiled alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7 in July. As we wait for the official reveal, a new leak has emerged online indicating that Samsung may use the latest battery technology for the tri-fold phone. It is also expected to share some features with the Galaxy Z Fold 7.

X user PandaFlashPro claimed that Samsung's multi-fold phone will feature a silicon-carbon battery. The brand was recently rumoured to use a similar kind of battery in the Galaxy S26 phones.

Silicon-carbon batteries offer advancements over traditional lithium-ion cells, primarily by replacing the graphite anode with a silicon one. This change enables higher energy density and allows for more power storage in the same physical space. Honor was among the first to showcase this technology with the Magic 5 Pro in 2023, but since then, several brands have launched phones with a silicon-carbon battery.

Guess what? Samsung's Tri-Fold Prototype has a silicon Carbon Battery Inside! https://t.co/N0ApA7QFpy — PandaFlash 𝕏 (@PandaFlashPro) May 7, 2025

In a reply to a comment on the post, PandaFlash said that the battery capacity of the tri-fold phone would be "under 5,000mAh." This indicates that the handset may have a slim build.

Samsung Tri-Fold Phone Could Borrow Some Features From Galaxy Z Fold 7

In a separate post, the tipster states that the Samsung tri-fold smartphone will have the same speaker drivers and design cutouts as the unannounced Galaxy Z Fold 7, as well as a similar hinge mechanism. It is said to boast a flat body like the Galaxy Z Fold 7. The tri fold smartphone is tipped to be capable of recording 8K videos at 30fps.

Samsung's rumoured Galaxy G Fold is likely to be announced at the summer Galaxy Unpacked event alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7. It is speculated to fold inwards and is likely to feature a 9.96-inch display. It could offer a 6.54 inches display when folded.

Jay Kim, Head of Products and Experiences Office at Samsung offered a brief look at the tri-folding phone during the Galaxy Unpacked 2025 event in January. The availability of the phone is likely to be limited to South Korea and China.