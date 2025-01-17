Technology News
English Edition

Azaad OTT Release: Rasha Thadani and Aaman Devgan Starrer Might Stream on Netflix

Azaad, featuring Rasha Thadani and Aaman Devgan, arrives in cinemas. Netflix will stream the film after its theatrical run

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 17 January 2025 21:43 IST
Azaad OTT Release: Rasha Thadani and Aaman Devgan Starrer Might Stream on Netflix

The trailer of Azaad offered a glimpse into its compelling storyline set during the 1920s

Highlights
  • Azaad, starring Rasha Thadani and Aaman Devgan, debuts today
  • Netflix secures streaming rights for post-theatrical release
  • Set in 1920s India, Azaad delivers emotion and historical depth
Advertisement

Rasha Thadani and Aaman Devgan's Bollywood debut, Azaad, released in cinemas today. The film generated significant anticipation with the song Uyi Amma, showcasing Rasha Thadani's performance. Directed by Abhishek Kapoor, the movie combines an emotional narrative with India's historical fight for independence, featuring a black horse, Azaad, at its centre. The film's OTT partner, Netflix, had already been secured before its release. Audiences can expect its streaming date to be announced post its theatrical run.

When and Where to Watch Azaad

The streaming rights for Azaad have been acquired by Netflix. As per multiple reports, the platform's logo was displayed in the end credits of the movie's trailer, confirming this partnership. Though the release date for streaming has not been announced yet, it will be available after completing its run in theatres.

Official Trailer and Plot of Azaad

The trailer of Azaad offered a glimpse into its compelling storyline set during the 1920s. The plot revolves around a remarkable black horse, Azaad, who plays a vital role in the life of Ajay Devgn's character, a rebel leader. A young stable boy's connection with the horse leads to a transformative journey during India's struggle against oppression. Themes of courage, loyalty and freedom are woven into the narrative, captivating viewers with its emotional depth and historical backdrop.

Cast and Crew of Azaad

The film features Ajay Devgn, Rasha Thadani, Aaman Devgan, Diana Penty, Mohit Malik and Piyush Mishra in prominent roles. Directed by Abhishek Kapoor, it has been co-produced by Abhishek Nayyar and the director himself. Ronnie Screwvala and Pragya Kapoor are the producers, with Pashan Jal serving as the associate producer. The screenplay and story have been penned by Ritesh Shah, Suresh Nair and Chandan Arora.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Azaad, Netflix, Bollywood debut, Rasha Thadani, Aaman Devgan, Ajay Devgn, Abhishek Kapoor
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Barroz OTT Release: Where to Watch Mohanlal Starrer Movie Online?
LOL: Last One Laughing Nederland Season 3 Now Streaming on Prime Video
Azaad OTT Release: Rasha Thadani and Aaman Devgan Starrer Might Stream on Netflix
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Here's How Much the Samsung Galaxy S25 Series Might Cost in India
  2. Realme P3 5G Storage, Colour Options Leaked Ahead of Launch in India
  3. Azaad OTT Release: Rasha Thadani and Aaman Devgan Starrer Might Stream on Netflix
  4. Samsung May Equip the Galaxy Tab S10 FE, Tab Active 5 Pro With These Chips
  5. Samsung Galaxy A26 5G Surfaces on BIS Website Ahead of India Launch
#Latest Stories
  1. Barroz OTT Release: Where to Watch Mohanlal Starrer Movie Online?
  2. Azaad OTT Release: Rasha Thadani and Aaman Devgan Starrer Might Stream on Netflix
  3. James Webb Space Telescope Detects Supernova From 11.4 Billion Years Ago
  4. Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, Galaxy S25+ and Galaxy S25 Price in India Leaked Ahead of Galaxy Unpacked
  5. Two Private Lunar Landers Launch Aboard SpaceX Falcon 9 for Moon Missions
  6. 'Sanchar Saathi' App Launched to Fortify Telecom Security for Citizens
  7. Realme P3 5G RAM and Storage Configurations, Colour Options Leaked Ahead of Launch in India
  8. Hinge Introduces AI-Powered Prompt Feedback to Help Users Improve Dating Profiles
  9. Malaysia Considers Crypto, Blockchain Policies After Discussions With UAE Government
  10. LOL: Last One Laughing Nederland Season 3 Now Streaming on Prime Video
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »