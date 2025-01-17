Azaad OTT Release: Rasha Thadani and Aaman Devgan Starrer Might Stream on Netflix

Rasha Thadani and Aaman Devgan's Bollywood debut, Azaad, released in cinemas today. The film generated significant anticipation with the song Uyi Amma, showcasing Rasha Thadani's performance. Directed by Abhishek Kapoor, the movie combines an emotional narrative with India's historical fight for independence, featuring a black horse, Azaad, at its centre. The film's OTT partner, Netflix, had already been secured before its release. Audiences can expect its streaming date to be announced post its theatrical run.

When and Where to Watch Azaad

The streaming rights for Azaad have been acquired by Netflix. As per multiple reports, the platform's logo was displayed in the end credits of the movie's trailer, confirming this partnership. Though the release date for streaming has not been announced yet, it will be available after completing its run in theatres.

Official Trailer and Plot of Azaad

The trailer of Azaad offered a glimpse into its compelling storyline set during the 1920s. The plot revolves around a remarkable black horse, Azaad, who plays a vital role in the life of Ajay Devgn's character, a rebel leader. A young stable boy's connection with the horse leads to a transformative journey during India's struggle against oppression. Themes of courage, loyalty and freedom are woven into the narrative, captivating viewers with its emotional depth and historical backdrop.

Cast and Crew of Azaad

The film features Ajay Devgn, Rasha Thadani, Aaman Devgan, Diana Penty, Mohit Malik and Piyush Mishra in prominent roles. Directed by Abhishek Kapoor, it has been co-produced by Abhishek Nayyar and the director himself. Ronnie Screwvala and Pragya Kapoor are the producers, with Pashan Jal serving as the associate producer. The screenplay and story have been penned by Ritesh Shah, Suresh Nair and Chandan Arora.