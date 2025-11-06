Technology News
Bat-Fam OTT Release Date Revealed: Know Everything About This Upcoming Animated Series Online

Bat-Fam is an upcoming animated web series that will soon drop on the OTT platform. This series will follow the Batman family, where they will fight the villains from the DC world with bravery and adventure.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 6 November 2025 22:40 IST


Photo Credit: Amazon Studios - MGM Studios

Bat-Fam is an upcoming animated web series that will soon drop on the OTT platform.

Highlights
  • Bat-Fam is an upcoming animated web series
  • It follows Batman and his family fighting the villains
  • Streaming begins from Nov. 10th, 2025, only on Amazon Prime Video
Bat-Fam is an upcoming animated web series that has become highly anticipated after its trailer launch. As witnessed in the trailer, the series is expected to be a perfect blend of adventure, humor, and horror. The series will revolve around Batman, the hero of Gotham City, and his family, who will fight against the demons and the prominent villains straight from DC's world. The sequences will be witty and full of entertainment. This series will soon land on the digital screens.

When and Where to Watch Bat-Fam

This series will premiere on November 10th, 2025, only on Amazon Prime Video. The viewers will require an active subscription to watch it online.

Official Trailer and Plot of Bat-Fam

This upcoming animated series is a chaotic journey of adventure, centered around the iconic hero of Gotham City, Batman, and his family. As they reside peacefully in their mansion, they must confront and fight the villains from DC's creation. From Mad Hatter to Killer Croc and Live Wire, the Batman family will have to face them with bravery and adventure. Also, the viewers will be introduced to Batman's cutest family members, including his son. The series will explore themes of adventure, bravery, comedy, and dynamics.

Cast and Crew of Bat-Fam

Bat-Fam will feature the voice-overs by Luke Wilson for the lead Batman, while Yonas Kibreab has delivered the voice for Damian Thomas Wayne, Little Batman. Furthermore, the cast includes James Cromwell, London Hughes, Haley Tju, and more. Patrick Stump has done the music composition.

Reception of Bat-Fam

The series is yet to be released; henceforth, the IMDb rating is currently unavailable. However, makers are positive about receiving a decent response from the viewers.

 


