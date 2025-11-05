Technology News
OnePlus Ace 6 Pro Max Key Features Leaked; May Be Equipped With Up to 16GB of RAM

OnePlus Ace 6 Pro Max is expected to debut in China by the end of November.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 5 November 2025 13:03 IST
OnePlus Ace 6 Pro Max Key Features Leaked; May Be Equipped With Up to 16GB of RAM

Photo Credit: OnePlus

OnePlus Ace 6 (pictured) supports up to 16GB of LPDDR5X Ultra RAM, up to 512GB of UFS 4.1 onboard storage

Highlights
  • OnePlus Ace 6 Pro Max may sport a 6.7-inch 165Hz 1.5K OLED display
  • The handset may pack an 8,000mAh battery with support for 100W charging
  • The OnePlus Ace 6 Pro Max may get a 50-megapixel dual rear camera unit
OnePlus Ace 6 Pro Max has surfaced through new leaks, hinting at an imminent launch in China. A tipster has suggested key specifications for the purported handset, including Qualcomm's purported Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chip, up to 16GB of RAM, and up to 1TB of built-in storage. Expected to debut as the world's first phone powered by the upcoming Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 SoC, the OnePlus Ace 6 Pro Max is expected to join the OnePlus Ace 6, which was introduced in China in October.

OnePlus Ace 6 Pro Max RAM, Storage Variants Leaked

According to a Weibo post by tipster Smart Pikachu (translated from Chinese), the upcoming OnePlus Ace 6 Pro Max is expected to be available in 12GB and 16GB of LPDDR5x Ultra RAM options. The handset will likely come in 256GB, 512GB and 1TB of UFS 4.1 onboard storage as well, similar to the OnePlus Ace 6.

The tipster added that the OnePlus Ace 6 Pro Max is expected to be the first handset to launch with the unreleased Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset. A senior OnePlus executive has already confirmed that a OnePlus model will debut Qualcomm's upcoming Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chip.

According to the latest leak, the OnePlus Ace 6 Pro Max is expected to launch in three colour options, including Electric Purple, Flash Black, and Shadow Green. These shades align with previously leaked information, although earlier reports had referred to the green variant as “Glimpse Green.” The minor difference in naming is likely due to variations or errors in machine translation from the original Chinese source.

The OnePlus Ace 6 Pro Max is expected to debut in China by the end of November. A recent retail box leak indicated that the launch is inching closer. Reports suggest it could be the same handset previously spotted in leaks as the Ace 6 Turbo. The smartphone is also anticipated to arrive in India later this year, possibly rebranded as the OnePlus 15R.

Rumours indicate that the Ace 6 Pro Max will feature a 6.7-inch OLED display offering 1.5K resolution and a 165Hz refresh rate. Powering the device could be a massive 8,000mAh battery with support for 100W fast charging.

For photography, the OnePlus Ace 6 Pro Max is said to feature a 32-megapixel selfie camera and a dual rear setup comprising a 50-megapixel primary sensor with OIS and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens. Other expected highlights include dual stereo speakers, an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor, NFC, an x-axis linear motor, and a sturdy metal mid-frame. The smartphone is tipped to run Android 16 with ColorOS 16 on top and weigh around 216g.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
