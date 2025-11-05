Moto G67 Power 5G was launched in India on Wednesday as the company's latest addition to its G series. The handset is powered by a Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chipset, paired with a 7,000mAh silicon-carbon battery. It will be offered in three Pantone-curated colourways and two storage configurations. The newly unveiled Moto G67 Power 5G will be sold in the country via Flipkart and the company's website. It features a triple rear camera unit, headlined by a 50-megapixel sensor. On the front, it sports a 6.7-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

Moto G67 Power 5G Price in India, Availability

Moto G67 Power 5G price starts at Rs. 15,999 in India for the base variant with 8GB RAM + 128GB storage. Meanwhile, its top-of-the-line option, offering 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, will also be available later. As part of an introductory offer, the base variant of the phone will be available in the country at Rs. 14,999.

The new handset will go on sale on November 12 via the company's online store and Flipkart. The Moto G67 Power 5G will be offered in Pantone Parachute Purple, Pantone Blue Curacao, and Pantone Cilantro colourways.

Moto G67 Power 5G Specifications, Features

The Moto G67 Power 5G is a dual-SIM phone that runs on Android 15-based Hello UX. The company promises one OS upgrade and three years of security patches for the phone. It sports a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,400 pixels) LCD screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, 391ppi pixel density, a 20:9 aspect ratio, and an 85.97 percent screen-to-body ratio. It gets HDR10+ support and Corning Gorilla 7i protection. Motorola claims that its new G series phone ships with MIL-810H military grade drop protection, too.

Powering the new Moto G67 Power 5G is Qualcomm's octa core 4nm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chipset, delivering a peak clock speed of 2.4GHz, and coupled with an Adreno GPU. The handset features 8GB of RAM, which can be expanded by up to 24GB via RAM Boost 4.0. Moreover, it offers up to 256GB of onboard storage. The phone gets a fingerprint scanner for security, too. The phone also gets Google's Gemini AI voice assistance.

For photos and videos, the Moto G67 Power 5G is equipped with a triple rear camera setup. It gets a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-600 main camera with an f/1.8 aperture, an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera with an f/2.2 aperture, and a “two-in-one Flicker” camera. On the front, it sports a 32-megapixel (f/2.2) selfie camera. The new Moto G67 Power 5G can record full-HD resolution videos at 30fps and supports Dual Capture, Timelapse, Slow motion, and Audio Zoom modes.

The Moto G67 Power 5G also features a proximity sensor, an accelerometer, an ambient light sensor, a gyroscope, a SAR sensor, and an e-compass. It supports 5G, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS, and BeiDou for connectivity. It also gets a dual stereo speaker setup with Dolby Atmos and Hi-Res Audio support. The company claims that the handset has an IP64 rating for dust and splash resistance. It also features a Vegan Leather finish on the rear panel.

It packs a 7,000mAh silicon-carbon battery with 30W wired fast charging support. The Moto G67 Power 5G is claimed to offer 130 hours of music playback, 33 hours of video playback, 28 hours of web browsing, and 49 hours of calling backup. It measures 166.23×76.5×8.6mm, while weighing about 210g.

