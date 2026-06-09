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OnePlus 15 Gains AirDrop Support via Quick Share as Google Expands Availability Beyond Pixel, Samsung Phones

To receive files on Apple devices, users need to enable AirDrop reception for everyone temporarily.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 9 June 2026 17:48 IST
OnePlus 15 Gains AirDrop Support via Quick Share as Google Expands Availability Beyond Pixel, Samsung Phones

OnePlus 15 is currently the only OnePlus smartphone to receive the feature

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Highlights
  • Quick Share enables file transfers to iPhones and Macs
  • OnePlus 15 users may only need a Quick Share update to enable it
  • Some Oppo and Vivo devices also support the file-sharing feature
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OnePlus 15 users appear to be gaining support for Apple's AirDrop file-sharing system through Google's Quick Share platform. The feature allows files to be transferred directly between compatible Android devices and Apple products, including iPhones, iPads, and Macs. The development marks another step in improving interoperability between the two ecosystems. Google first introduced the capability on select Pixel devices, before expanding it to additional Android brands. More recently, Xiaomi also announced AirDrop compatibility through HyperOS 3, signalling wider adoption of cross-platform file sharing across the Android ecosystem.

AirDrop Compatibility Rolls Out to OnePlus 15 via Quick Share

According to an Android Authority report, AirDrop compatibility has started appearing on the OnePlus 15 through Quick Share. The publication claimed to have observed the functionality on a OnePlus 15 unit, while a separate post on the OnePlus Community forum suggested that other users had also received the feature.

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The integration allows OnePlus 15 users to send files directly to supported Apple devices without relying on third-party applications or cloud-based transfer services. The rollout comes months after Google introduced Quick Share support for file exchange with Apple's AirDrop.

The report notes that the OnePlus 15 is currently the only OnePlus smartphone expected to receive the feature. Older flagship models, including the OnePlus 13, are not presently listed among supported devices. The same appears to apply to the company's premium tablets for now.

Notably, the Oppo Find X8 from OnePlus' sister brand is already included among devices expected to support the functionality. Devices from Google, Vivo, and Oppo are also among those said to support the cross-platform file-sharing system, including the Pixel 9 series, Pixel 8a, Vivo X300 Ultra, and the Oppo Find X9 family.

According to the report, the feature appears to become available once Quick Share is updated to its latest version through the Google Play Store. Users do not seem to need any additional software updates or configuration changes on the OnePlus 15. To receive files on Apple devices, users need to enable AirDrop reception for everyone temporarily. Once enabled, users should be able to share photos, documents, and other files directly between supported Android and Apple devices.

FAQOnePlus 15 FAQs
What are the main features of the OnePlus 15?
The OnePlus 15 is the flagship smartphone from the brand that brings some flagship-level gaming features like the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, Glacier Cooling System, G2 gaming network chip, premium design, 120W fast charging support, and more.
When was the OnePlus 15 released?
The OnePlus 15 was launched in India on November 13, 2025.
Where can I buy the OnePlus 15 in India?
You can buy the OnePlus 15 in India from official OnePlus website, OnePlus Store App, Amazon and offline retail partners such as OnePlus Experience Stores, Reliance Digital, and more.
Read More
OnePlus 15

OnePlus 15

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Improved design and attractive colour options
  • Flawless flagship performance
  • Clean, polished, and feature-rich software
  • Exceptional battery life and charging speeds
  • Bad
  • 165Hz is not worth the lower display resolution
  • No alert slider
  • Hasselblad-exclusive features missing
  • Expensive
Read detailed OnePlus 15 review
Display 6.78-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB, 16GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 7,300mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1,272x2,772 pixels
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Further reading: OnePlus 15, OnePlus 15 Quick Share, OnePlus 15 AirDrop Support, OnePlus, iPhone, Android, Apple
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
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