OnePlus 15 users appear to be gaining support for Apple's AirDrop file-sharing system through Google's Quick Share platform. The feature allows files to be transferred directly between compatible Android devices and Apple products, including iPhones, iPads, and Macs. The development marks another step in improving interoperability between the two ecosystems. Google first introduced the capability on select Pixel devices, before expanding it to additional Android brands. More recently, Xiaomi also announced AirDrop compatibility through HyperOS 3, signalling wider adoption of cross-platform file sharing across the Android ecosystem.

AirDrop Compatibility Rolls Out to OnePlus 15 via Quick Share

According to an Android Authority report, AirDrop compatibility has started appearing on the OnePlus 15 through Quick Share. The publication claimed to have observed the functionality on a OnePlus 15 unit, while a separate post on the OnePlus Community forum suggested that other users had also received the feature.

The integration allows OnePlus 15 users to send files directly to supported Apple devices without relying on third-party applications or cloud-based transfer services. The rollout comes months after Google introduced Quick Share support for file exchange with Apple's AirDrop.

The report notes that the OnePlus 15 is currently the only OnePlus smartphone expected to receive the feature. Older flagship models, including the OnePlus 13, are not presently listed among supported devices. The same appears to apply to the company's premium tablets for now.

Notably, the Oppo Find X8 from OnePlus' sister brand is already included among devices expected to support the functionality. Devices from Google, Vivo, and Oppo are also among those said to support the cross-platform file-sharing system, including the Pixel 9 series, Pixel 8a, Vivo X300 Ultra, and the Oppo Find X9 family.

According to the report, the feature appears to become available once Quick Share is updated to its latest version through the Google Play Store. Users do not seem to need any additional software updates or configuration changes on the OnePlus 15. To receive files on Apple devices, users need to enable AirDrop reception for everyone temporarily. Once enabled, users should be able to share photos, documents, and other files directly between supported Android and Apple devices.