The second week of June has begun with an abundance of fresh releases, wherein your watchlist is guaranteedly getting crowded. From horror comedy to edge-of-the-seat thrillers and other dramas, multiple genres are landing on your favourite OTT platforms. One of the most anticipated Akshay Kumar-starrer films, Bhooth Bangla, comes along this week, accompanied by several prominent releases, including Sonali Bendre's Raakh and other south blockbusters. So, grab your popcorn, as we've curated the top releases for the week. Explore them now:

Top OTT Releases This Week

Bhooth Bangla

Release Date: June 12th, 2026

OTT Platform: Netflix

Genre: Horror, Comedy

Cast: Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Tabu

This is a Priyadarshan masterpiece whose plot centres around Arjun, who learns his grandfather has left the ancestral palace in the village. While he travels to the village and organizes a destination wedding within the palace, he gets informed of the demon curses. However, ignoring the locals, he commences preparations and, in turn, gets confronted by a supernatural event. Soon, as he uncovers secrets behind the demon, he learns a shocking truth about his own family. The movie is packed with great comic timing and horror events.

Raakh

Release Date: June 12th, 2026

OTTPlatform: Amazon Prime Video

Genre: Investigative Thriller

Cast: Ali Fazal, Sonali Bendre, Akash Makhija, Aamir Bashir, Rakesh Bedi

Directed by Prosit Roy, this series is set in the late 1970s and revolves around a police officer who embarks on a quest to find two teenagers who have been abducted. While his search causes chills through the city, he is further confronted by the dark world of violence and threatening human psychology. The sequences of the series are quite intense and look promising enough to keep the audience glued to their seats.

Maa Hai Na

Release Date: June 12th, 2026

OTT Platform: Zee 5

Genre: Reality, Comedy

Cast: Shilpa Shetty, Sunita Ahuja, Tanya Mittal, Urvashi Dholakia

This is an exciting reality web series that will centre around 6 Gen Z celebrities, who will team up with their mothers, in order to compete against each other in the traditional yet entertaining cooking challenges. The show will explore the bond of the team members with their mothers while they engage in fun cooking tasks. Furthermore, the show will present unfiltered conversations, generational gaps, and will take the viewers on a nostalgic journey.

Dridam

Release Date: June 12th, 2026

OTTPlatform: JioHotstar

Genre: Crime, Thriller

Cast: Shane Nigam, Dinesh Prabhakar, Krishna Prabha, Saniya Fathima

Directed by Martin Joseph, this Malayalam crime-thriller film centres around an idealistic newly appointed Sub-Inspector who has been offered his first posting in Kuzhinilam, a rural village in Idukki. However, what seems peaceful becomes strange when human remains are discovered. To investigate the case within a week's deadline, the inspector must navigate his way through the mystery and uncover the deadly secrets. The sequences are a perfect blend of suspense, crime, and drama.

Karuppu

Release Date: June 12th, 2026

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Genre: Fantasy, Action

Cast: Suriya, Trisha Krishnan, RJ Balaji, Natty Subramaniam

This is a fantasy action drama film that centres around a father and his ailing daughter, who gets mobbed and loses their gold, saved for the daughter's liver transplant. While they seek the court and other officers, they are confronted by the corrupt system. Only then, they pray to the guardian deity Vettai Karuppu, who arrives on Earth as a fearless lawyer, only to offer them justice. The film is highly entertaining, and the sequences are dramatic with decent action.

Second Marriage

Release Date: June 11th, 2026

OTT Platform: ETv Win

Genre: Comedy, Drama

Cast: Ravi Mahadasyam, Mounika Reddy

Written and directed by Ravi Mahadasyam, Second Marriage is a Telugu family drama web series that revolves around a couple navigating their lives through social stigmas and the complexities of emotions, as they give their love and partnership a second chance. This is an emotional web series that explores the significance of second chances and how realistic family expectations and emotional healing play a big role.

Sshhh Season 3

Release Date: June 12th, 2026

OTT Platform: Aha Video

Genre: Romance, Anthology

Cast: Poonam Bajwa, Divi, Kiran Rathore, Thamizhvani, Divya Ganesan

Sshhh is a popular Tamil adult anthology series that is back with its season 3 and explores the key themes of modern romance, self-discovery, and bold relationships with its multiple storylines. From showcasing intense societal taboos to delving deeper into breaking them and indulging in relationship dynamics, this series explores it all. The sequences are thought-provoking and keep the audience glued to their seats until the climax of each episode.

Taarkata

Release Date: June 12th, 2026

OTT Platform: Zee 5

Genre: Action, Thriller

Cast: Vikram Chatterjee, Meiyang Chang, Priyanka Sarkar, Satyam Bhattacharya

Directed by Samik Roy Chowdhury, this is an intense Bengali crime-action thriller series that centres around an ex-cop who suffers amnesia, and returns to his hometown, only to investigate a mysterious death. However, as he delves deeper into the case, he begin to uncover the hidden and violent secrets that belong to his troubled past. The series explores themes of revenge, tragedy, and suspense.

Michael

Release Date: June 9th, 2026

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, and BMSstream for Rent

Genre: Biography, Drama

Cast: Jaafar Jackson, Colman Domingo, Jayden Harville, Jaylen Lyndon Hunter, Judah Edwards

Written by John Logan, Michael is a 2026 biographical film that is based on the life of the very popular and legendary Michael Jackson. The plot of the film explores his life, beginning from his childhood to showcasing his success in the late 1980s. The narrative of the film is blended with intense emotions and thought-provoking instances. Also, the film covers the journey of this star's evolution to becoming the world's biggest solo megastar. The sequences are worth watching and high on entertainment.

Shelter

Release Date: June 12th, 2026

OTT Platform: Lionsgate Play

Genre: Action, Thriller

Cast: Jason Statham, Celine Buckens, Bill Nighy, Naomi Ackie

This is an intense action thriller film that centres around Michael Mason (Played by Jason Statham), a former elite operative who goes rogue and lives in a remote island. Receiving occasional supplies from his old connection and his orphaned niece marks his survival. However, after a violent storm destroys the supply mode, leaving the niece stranded in danger, Michael is forced to break in to save her. But, post his action, he becomes the target of his former agency. Now, he must fight for his survival and break his retirement to pay for redemption.

List Other OTT Releases This Week