Mithun Balaji directed Stephen also marks his debut. The movie is a thriller that talks about a character Stephen Jebaraj who is a serial killer. Police run after him and find the reason behind his murders. The story is full of unexpected twists and turns. It is a direct stream on the OTT. This movie is based on psychological crime and Stephen is interviewed by a psychologist. Later on, things turned up and it's really intriguing to see till the climax.

When and Where to Watch

You can watch Stephen online directly from your homes, as it is available on the OTT Netflix from December 5, 2025. Viewers will require a subscription to the streaming service to watch the film online.

Trailer and Plot

The trailer of Stephen is available on YouTube before the announcement of the movie. It is about psychology and the story takes a dark turn. There is a man named Stephen Jebaraj who kills many females in a series of crimes. He confesses to crime and the police come to know that he is not mentally fine in his condition. The psychologist who treats him is also in danger due to the unexpected happenings.

Stephen seems like a normal man who killed nine women. Police and psychiatrists find the reason behind it and connect the dots of such brutal murders.

Cast and Crew

Stephen is directed and written by Mithun Balaji and the role of Stephen Jebaraj is played by Gomathi Shankar, and other characters are Michael Thangadurai, and Smruthi Venkat. Jaykumar and Mohan produced the movie under the banner of JM Production House. Raghav Rayan has composed the music.

Reception

The movie has created a lot of buzz on social media and appears to be an interesting watch. There is no IMDb rating yet.