Technology News
English Edition

Stephen OTT Release Details: All You Need to Know About This Gomathi Shankar-Starring Thriller

Stephen stars Gomathi Shankar in the lead role as Stephen Jebaraj.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 4 December 2025 20:00 IST
Stephen OTT Release Details: All You Need to Know About This Gomathi Shankar-Starring Thriller

Photo Credit: Netflix

Stephen is available on the OTT Netflix from December 5, 2025.

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Stephen, a psychological crime thriller in Tamil is on OTT
  • Directed and written by Mithun Balaji
  • Stephen is acted by the lead actor, Gomathi Shankar
Advertisement

Mithun Balaji directed Stephen also marks his debut. The movie is a thriller that talks about a character Stephen Jebaraj who is a serial killer. Police run after him and find the reason behind his murders. The story is full of unexpected twists and turns. It is a direct stream on the OTT. This movie is based on psychological crime and Stephen is interviewed by a psychologist. Later on, things turned up and it's really intriguing to see till the climax.

When and Where to Watch

You can watch Stephen online directly from your homes, as it is available on the OTT Netflix from December 5, 2025. Viewers will require a subscription to the streaming service to watch the film online.

Trailer and Plot

The trailer of Stephen is available on YouTube before the announcement of the movie. It is about psychology and the story takes a dark turn. There is a man named Stephen Jebaraj who kills many females in a series of crimes. He confesses to crime and the police come to know that he is not mentally fine in his condition. The psychologist who treats him is also in danger due to the unexpected happenings.

Stephen seems like a normal man who killed nine women. Police and psychiatrists find the reason behind it and connect the dots of such brutal murders.

Cast and Crew

Stephen is directed and written by Mithun Balaji and the role of Stephen Jebaraj is played by Gomathi Shankar, and other characters are Michael Thangadurai, and Smruthi Venkat. Jaykumar and Mohan produced the movie under the banner of JM Production House. Raghav Rayan has composed the music.

Reception

The movie has created a lot of buzz on social media and appears to be an interesting watch. There is no IMDb rating yet.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Stephen, OTT release, Netflix
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Global Foldable Shipments Increase in Q3 2025 as Samsung Retains Market Lead: Counterpoint
Oppo Pad 5 Receives BIS Certification, Suggesting Imminent Launch in India

Related Stories

Stephen OTT Release Details: All You Need to Know About This Gomathi Shankar-Starring Thriller
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Flipkart Buy Buy 2025 Sale With Discounts on iPhone 16 Begins on This Date
  2. Flipkart Buy Buy 2025 Sale: Nothing Phone 3, Phone 3a Deals Revealed
  3. Realme P4x 5G Launched in India With 7,000mAh Battery: See Price, Features
  4. Apple Watch's Hypertension Notifications Feature Comes to India
  5. Realme Watch 5 Launched in India With Up to 16-Day Battery Life: See Price
  6. Kuttram Purindhavan: The Guilty One Lands on OTT Soon: See Details
#Latest Stories
  1. Stephen OTT Release Details: All You Need to Know About This Gomathi Shankar-Starring Thriller
  2. New Study Shows Antarctic Waters Unleashed Ancient Carbon at the Ice Age’s End
  3. Kuttram Purindhavan: The Guilty One OTT Release Details: Know When, Where to Watch Crime-Thriller Series Online
  4. Sberbank CEO Herman Gref on Developing AI Amid Sanctions and Bringing AI to India
  5. Scientists Find Clock on Mars Runs 477 Microseconds Faster Than Earth
  6. Lee OTT Release: When, Where to Watch Kate Winslet-Starrer Biography Drama Online?
  7. Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery Streams on OTT Soon: Everything You Need to Know
  8. Supermoon and Geminid Meteor Shower 2025 Set to Peak Soon: How to See It
  9. Flipkart Buy Buy 2025 Sale: Nothing Phone 3, Phone 3a, CMF Phone 2 Pro, More to Get Discounts
  10. Poco C85 5G Colourways, Design Revealed Ahead of India Launch: Expected Specifications, Features
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »