Jay Kelly is a romantic-comedy directed and written by Noah Baumbach, along with co-writer Emily Mortimer. The movie revolves around the life of a famous actor, portrayed by George Clooney, who goes to Europe for a road trip with his manager Ron, played by Adam Sandler. Jay Kelly was a major hit during its theatrical release, and it has begun streaming on OTT in India and worldwide. Here is everything you need to know about the cast, plot and other details.

When and Where to Watch Jay Kelly?

Jay Kelly, after a great theatrical run, is now streaming on Netflix. Viewers will require a subscription to the streaming service to watch the film online.

Official Trailer and Plot

The trailer of Jay Kelly shows the famous movie star who takes an unexpected European road trip with his loyal manager. The film then further explores the two as they confront the actor's past, regrets and the cost of fame, while Ron is trying to reflect on his own life. It is a dramatic comedy that also highlights his bond with his daughters and the publicist.

Jay Kelly's plot explores themes of friendship, fame and identity, while developing the two men and how they deal with the complexities of their lives.

Cast and Crew

Kay Kelly is written and directed by Naom Baumbach, along with Emily Mortimer, who co-wrote the film. The movie stars George Clooney, Adam Sandler, Laura Dern, Emily Mortimer, Riley Keough, Greta Gerwig, Eve Hewson, Louis Partridge, and others.

Reception

The comedy drama Jay Kelly, based on a famous actor who takes a road trip to Europe with his manager, has an IMDB rating of 6.4/10.