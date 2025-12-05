Technology News
English Edition

George Clooney-Starrer Jay Kelly Now Streaming on Netflix: All You Need to Know

Jay Kelly, starring George Clooney, explores themes of friendship, fame and identity.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 5 December 2025 18:00 IST
George Clooney-Starrer Jay Kelly Now Streaming on Netflix: All You Need to Know

Photo Credit: Netflix

Jay Kelly was released in theatres on November 14

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Jay Kelly is a comedy-drama based on a famous movie star
  • He takes the road trip with his loyal manager
  • The movie explores themes of friendship, relationships with his daughters
Advertisement

Jay Kelly is a romantic-comedy directed and written by Noah Baumbach, along with co-writer Emily Mortimer. The movie revolves around the life of a famous actor, portrayed by George Clooney, who goes to Europe for a road trip with his manager Ron, played by Adam Sandler. Jay Kelly was a major hit during its theatrical release, and it has begun streaming on OTT in India and worldwide. Here is everything you need to know about the cast, plot and other details.

When and Where to Watch Jay Kelly?

Jay Kelly, after a great theatrical run, is now streaming on Netflix. Viewers will require a subscription to the streaming service to watch the film online.

Official Trailer and Plot

The trailer of Jay Kelly shows the famous movie star who takes an unexpected European road trip with his loyal manager. The film then further explores the two as they confront the actor's past, regrets and the cost of fame, while Ron is trying to reflect on his own life. It is a dramatic comedy that also highlights his bond with his daughters and the publicist.

Jay Kelly's plot explores themes of friendship, fame and identity, while developing the two men and how they deal with the complexities of their lives.

Cast and Crew

Kay Kelly is written and directed by Naom Baumbach, along with Emily Mortimer, who co-wrote the film. The movie stars George Clooney, Adam Sandler, Laura Dern, Emily Mortimer, Riley Keough, Greta Gerwig, Eve Hewson, Louis Partridge, and others.

Reception

The comedy drama Jay Kelly, based on a famous actor who takes a road trip to Europe with his manager, has an IMDB rating of 6.4/10.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: OTT release, Netflix
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
International Space Station Makes History As Eight Visiting Spacecraft Simultaneously Dock
Google Photos 2025 Recap Rolls Out With Your Most Memorable Photo and Video Moments

Related Stories

George Clooney-Starrer Jay Kelly Now Streaming on Netflix: All You Need to Know
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Cloudflare Is Down Again For the Second Time in Weeks: See Affected Sites
  2. ACT Fibernet Launches New Broadband Plans With Free OTT Subscriptions
  3. Motorola Edge 70 Will Launch in India Soon via This E-Commerce Platform
  4. OnePlus 15R Surfaces on Benchmarking Site Ahead of India Launch
  5. Motorola Edge 70 With Pantone's 2026 Colour, Swarovski Crystals Launched
  6. The Boys Season 5 OTT Release Timeline Teased
  7. Dhoolpet Police Station Arrives on OTT: Everything You Need to Know
  8. Vivo S50 Colour Options, Key Features Surface Online Ahead of Launch
  9. Best Smartphones of 2025
  10. Airtel Discontinues These Prepaid Recharge Packs in India
#Latest Stories
  1. The Boys Season 5 OTT Release Timeline Teased: Titled 'Scorched Earth', Know When, Where to Watch Online
  2. OpenAI, Jony Ive Lose Appeal on ‘io’ Brand as Court Upholds Decision
  3. Samsung Leads Market, Xiaomi Climbs to Third Position as India Tablet Shipments Decline 19.7 Percent in Q3 2025: IDC
  4. Dhoolpet Police Station OTT Release Details: When, Where to Watch Tamil-Language Crime Thriller Online?
  5. Netflix to Buy Warner Bros. in $72 Billion Cash, Stock Deal
  6. George Clooney-Starrer Jay Kelly Now Streaming on Netflix: All You Need to Know
  7. Google's Year in Search 2025 Reveals Gemini 3, Nano Banana Pro and Other AI Search Features Launched in India 2025
  8. Poco C85 5G Display Specifications Confirmed Days Ahead of Launch in India: See Expected Specifications
  9. Polar Loop Screen-Free Fitness Tracker Launched in India With Up to Eight Days of Battery Life: Price, Specifications
  10. Xiaomi 17S Pro Said to Be in Development, Could Launch After Xiaomi 17 Ultra Debuts
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »