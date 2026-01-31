Technology News
English Edition

Kombuseevi OTT Release: When and Where to Watch it Online?

Kombuseevi, with the tagline “Once Upon a Time in Usilampatti,” is making waves online as its OTT release approaches.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 31 January 2026 11:00 IST
Kombuseevi OTT Release: When and Where to Watch it Online?

Kombuseevi rural action-comedy, starring Shanmuga Pandian, Sarath Kumar, arriving on OTT soon

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Kombuseevi blends rural action-comedy around uncle–son-in-law bond
  • Ponram directs film starring Shanmuga Pandian, Sarath Kumar, Tharanika
  • Movie earns strong 9/10 IMDb rating, receiving widespread positive recept
Advertisement

Kombuseevi, with its tagline Once Upon a Time in Usilampatti is hitting the internet with the news that it is arriving on OTT soon! It is based on the rural action comedy genre. It is the story of two men who are explosive and quite dangerous in protecting their village. Kombuseevi is made on the bond of a son-in-law and uncle, who can do anything for their village. It is interesting to see the comedy between them and also the sentimental depth of the story. Let's dive into further information on Once Upon a Time…. To know its reception, trailer and cast.

When and Where to Watch

You can watch the movie online on OTT soon after its theatrical release on December 19, 2025. As per multiple reports, the movie might stream on Tentkotta OTT platform soon. However, there is no official confirmation for the same. 

Trailer and Plot

Kombuseevi is about the two men who are quite dangerous and explosive in their thoughts when it comes to protecting the village. Sarath and Shanmuga can be seen in trailers as the pair of uncle and son-in-law. Their bond let them do mischief every time together. If any harm comes to the village, these two stand together. This adds a unique sense of sharp emotional lines and a sense of admiration to their allies. Ponram's comedy tinting, which is mixed with scenes which ar sentimental provide more depth to it.

Cast and Crew

The movie has Shanmuga Pandian, Tharanika, Sarath Kumar, Anaira Gupta, George Maryan, Munishkanth and Kaali Venkat. Ponram is the director and writer of the movie. Star Cinema has produced it.

Reception

It has done great on box office and received an IMDb rating of 9 out of 10. The audience is now waiting for the movie to come on OTT!

 

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Kombuseevi, action-comedy, film, IMDb
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Dhurandhar Now Streaming on Netflix: Know Everything About Ranveer Singh Starrer Action Film
Kombuseevi OTT Release: When and Where to Watch it Online?
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo V70, V70 Elite Confirmed to Launch in India Soon With These Chips
  2. Xiaomi Pad 8 Pro Tipped to Launch Globally With This Snapdragon Chip
  3. Tecno to Launch Pova Curve 2 in India Soon, Company Teases Design
  4. Motorola Signature Goes on Sale for the First Time With These Offers
  5. OTT Releases This Week: Dhurandhar, Daldal, Gustaakh Ishq, Sarvam Maya, and More
  6. Apple Confirms It Will Open Its Second Store in Mumbai 'Soon'
  7. Gandhi Talks OTT Release: Know When and Where to Watch it Online
  8. Kombuseevi OTT Release: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  9. Oppo Find X9s, Find X9 Ultra Could Be Launched Soon in These Colourways
  10. 2026 Grammy Awards Live Streaming, Time, Performers, Hosts, and Everything You Need to Kno
#Latest Stories
  1. 2026 Grammy Awards Live Streaming, Time, Performers, Hosts, and Everything You Need to Know
  2. Kombuseevi OTT Release: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  3. 45 Now Streaming Online: Where to Watch This Kannada Fantasy Thriller Online?
  4. Apple to Prioritize Premium iPhone Launches in 2026 Amid Memory Crunch: Report
  5. CERT-In Asks macOS, Google Chrome Users to Install Updates That Address Security Flaws, Data Theft Risks
  6. Oppo Reno 16 Series Early Leak Hints at Launch Timeline, Dimensity 8500 Chipset and Other Key Features
  7. Patang Now Streaming on Prime Video: Everything You Need to Know About Plot, Cast, and More
  8. Xiaomi Pad 8 Pro Global Variant Visits Geekbench; Tipped to Launch Alongside Xiaomi 17 Series
  9. Google Maps Is Adding Gemini Support for Walking and Cycling Navigation
  10. Gandhi Talks OTT Release Details: Everything You Need to Know About Vijay Sethupathi and Arvind Swami’s Silent Film
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »