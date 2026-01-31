Kombuseevi OTT Release: When and Where to Watch it Online?

Kombuseevi, with its tagline Once Upon a Time in Usilampatti is hitting the internet with the news that it is arriving on OTT soon! It is based on the rural action comedy genre. It is the story of two men who are explosive and quite dangerous in protecting their village. Kombuseevi is made on the bond of a son-in-law and uncle, who can do anything for their village. It is interesting to see the comedy between them and also the sentimental depth of the story. Let's dive into further information on Once Upon a Time…. To know its reception, trailer and cast.

When and Where to Watch

You can watch the movie online on OTT soon after its theatrical release on December 19, 2025. As per multiple reports, the movie might stream on Tentkotta OTT platform soon. However, there is no official confirmation for the same.

Trailer and Plot

Kombuseevi is about the two men who are quite dangerous and explosive in their thoughts when it comes to protecting the village. Sarath and Shanmuga can be seen in trailers as the pair of uncle and son-in-law. Their bond let them do mischief every time together. If any harm comes to the village, these two stand together. This adds a unique sense of sharp emotional lines and a sense of admiration to their allies. Ponram's comedy tinting, which is mixed with scenes which ar sentimental provide more depth to it.

Cast and Crew

The movie has Shanmuga Pandian, Tharanika, Sarath Kumar, Anaira Gupta, George Maryan, Munishkanth and Kaali Venkat. Ponram is the director and writer of the movie. Star Cinema has produced it.

Reception

It has done great on box office and received an IMDb rating of 9 out of 10. The audience is now waiting for the movie to come on OTT!