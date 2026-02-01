On January 29, 2026, weeks after being delayed, Rocket Lab successfully launched a satellite on a mission to track disasters in South Korea into orbit. The mission, labelled as Bridging the Swarm, saw the launch of the KAIST NEONSAT-1A satellite, which will also facilitate near-real time tracing of natural disasters in the Korean Peninsula. This is the second of 2026 and the 81 st of the total 2025 Rocket Lab launches.

Bridging the Swarm Mission

According to reports, an 18-meter Electron rocket launched from the New Zealand launch site on January 29 with the Bridging the Swarm mission. This launch was rescheduled from the original date and even aborted at the last minute in mid-December. The second launch was successful, with a kick stage deploying the NEONSAT-1A satellite into orbit about 540 km above the Earth's surface about 54 minutes after liftoff. NEONSAT-1A is characterised as “an advanced Earth-observation satellite equipped with a high-resolution optical camera,” which will provide near-real-time images of natural disasters on the Korean Peninsula. It is the sequel to KAIST's first NEONSAT, which launched in April 2024.

Launch Cadence and Future Plans

Rocket Lab has been launching at an increased rate. In 2025, it broke its own record with 21 Electron launches in a year. According to CEO Peter Beck, the company will increase the presence of Electron in other parts of the world with satellite constellation launches, space agency missions, and further defence-related launches. Rocket Lab is currently working on a new, larger launch vehicle named Neutron, which is approximately 43 meters tall and features a reusable first stage. Neutron has the capability of carrying 13 metric tons to low-Earth orbit, which will allow it to launch larger satellite constellations.