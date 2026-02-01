JWST Uncovers the Origins of the Universe’s First Supermassive Black Holes

In the early days of the universe, only a short 200 million years after the Big Bang, supermassive black holes were found to be growing at an incredible rate. These behemoths, with masses millions of times that of our Sun, are impossible to explain by the standard theories of slow and steady growth from star debris. However, new evidence from NASA's James Webb Space Telescope reveals an alternative theory for their origin: massive “seeds” born directly from collapsing gas.

Heavy Seeds and Direct Collapse

According to Priyamvada Natarajan and her team, proposed that huge pristine gas clouds collapsed directly into black holes without going through the stage of star formation. Direct collapse black holes would have had tens of thousands of solar masses of material only a few hundred million years after the Big Bang. The initial heavy “seeds” provide a time advantage, which helps explain how billion-solar-mass black holes appeared so rtkapidly. Natarajan's group predicted that telescopes such as Webb would eventually provide evidence for the existence of these heavy seeds.

Webb's Window on Ancient Giants

European astronomers have confirmed their scientific theory through their latest JWST observations. The galaxy UHZ1 contains an actively feeding black hole which exists 470 million years after the Big Bang and has a mass of 10 million solar masses. The Infinity Galaxy system contains two colliding galaxies, which contain a large black hole that exists within a gas reservoir that supports direct-collapse formation. The discoveries establish the direct-collapse model, which provides an innovative perspective on the formation process of the first cosmic giants during the early universe.