Technology News
English Edition

JWST Uncovers the Origins of the Universe’s First Supermassive Black Holes

New JWST observations show that supermassive black holes formed rapidly from direct gas collapse, creating massive “seeds” that explain how billion-solar-mass giants emerged just a few hundred million years after the Big Bang.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 1 February 2026 17:31 IST
JWST Uncovers the Origins of the Universe’s First Supermassive Black Holes

Photo Credit: NASA

James Webb observations support supermassive black holes forming from gas seeds early

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • JWST supports direct-collapse origins of early supermassive black holes
  • Heavy black hole seeds formed without passing through a star phase
  • Discovery explains rapid growth of billion-solar-mass black holes
Advertisement

In the early days of the universe, only a short 200 million years after the Big Bang, supermassive black holes were found to be growing at an incredible rate. These behemoths, with masses millions of times that of our Sun, are impossible to explain by the standard theories of slow and steady growth from star debris. However, new evidence from NASA's James Webb Space Telescope reveals an alternative theory for their origin: massive “seeds” born directly from collapsing gas.

Heavy Seeds and Direct Collapse

According to Priyamvada Natarajan and her team, proposed that huge pristine gas clouds collapsed directly into black holes without going through the stage of star formation. Direct collapse black holes would have had tens of thousands of solar masses of material only a few hundred million years after the Big Bang. The initial heavy “seeds” provide a time advantage, which helps explain how billion-solar-mass black holes appeared so rtkapidly. Natarajan's group predicted that telescopes such as Webb would eventually provide evidence for the existence of these heavy seeds.

Webb's Window on Ancient Giants

European astronomers have confirmed their scientific theory through their latest JWST observations. The galaxy UHZ1 contains an actively feeding black hole which exists 470 million years after the Big Bang and has a mass of 10 million solar masses. The Infinity Galaxy system contains two colliding galaxies, which contain a large black hole that exists within a gas reservoir that supports direct-collapse formation. The discoveries establish the direct-collapse model, which provides an innovative perspective on the formation process of the first cosmic giants during the early universe.

 

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: James Webb Space Telescope, black holes, Big Bang, NASA’s
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Kombuseevi OTT Release: When and Where to Watch it Online?
OpenAI to Retire GPT-4o and Other Legacy AI Models in ChatGPT in February

Related Stories

JWST Uncovers the Origins of the Universe’s First Supermassive Black Holes
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. The Raja Saab Now Streaming Online: Where to Watch Prabhas Starrer Online?
  2. JWST Uncovers the Origins of the Universe's First Supermassive Black Holes
  3. Rocket Lab Boosts Disaster Tracking With NEONSAT-1A Launch
#Latest Stories
  1. JWST Uncovers the Origins of the Universe’s First Supermassive Black Holes
  2. Rocket Lab Successfully Launches NEONSAT-1A on Bridging the Swarm Mission
  3. The Raja Saab Now Streaming Online: Where to Watch Prabhas Starrer Online?
  4. Odiyangam Now Streaming on Manorama Max: Know Everything About Plot, Cast, and More
  5. Astronomers Solve the Mystery Behind M87’s Enormous Space Jet
  6. Naari Naari Naduma Murari OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  7. NASA Finds a Crucial Life-Building Chemical on Jupiter’s Moon
  8. Chinese Researchers Develop Ultra-Thin Flexible AI Chip for Smart Wearables
  9. 2026 Grammy Awards Live Streaming, Time, Performers, Hosts, and Everything You Need to Know
  10. Kombuseevi OTT Release: When and Where to Watch it Online?
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »