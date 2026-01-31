The 68th Annual Grammy Awards will be livestremed from Los Angeles on February 1, 2026, and the Indian telecast is set for 6:30 AM IST on February 2. Hosted by Trevor Noah for the last time, there will be music, glamour, and history-making moments. Performances and presentations come from world-class talent, including Sabrina Carpenter, Harry Styles, Doechii, Katseye, Olivia Dean, Leon Thomas, Addison Rae, Sombr, Lola Young, The Marías, and Alex Warren. Kendrick Lamar is this year's leading nominee, with nine.

When and Where to Watch The 2026 Grammy Awards LIVE

Indian fans in India can tune into the 2026 Grammy Awards live on JioHotstar, Star Movies, or live. grammy. com on February 2 from 6:30 AM IST with a steady internet or cable connection in place.

Event Highlights and Performances of The 2026 Grammy Awards LIVE

The 2026 Grammys guarantee a diverse array of performances across pop, rock, R&B, and hip-hop – as well as collaborations and surprise appearances. Hosted by Trevor Noah, the show promises to bring humor, charm, and pointed social commentary all wrapped up in rock star-like performances. From red carpet glitz to the prize announcements themselves

Reception of The 2026 Grammy Awards LIVE

Since the event is February 1, 2026, there's no IMDb score as of yet. But the excitement is palpable, and social media is already abuzz about nominees, performances, and potential historic wins.