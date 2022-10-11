Technology News
G20 Members to Review Anti-Evasion Crypto Tax Framework Drafted by OECD

Since cryptocurrencies are not governed by any regulatory body, they are often misused for transferring cross border payments, under the shroud of anonymity.

Written by Radhika Parashar, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna |  Updated: 11 October 2022 14:09 IST
G20 Members to Review Anti-Evasion Crypto Tax Framework Drafted by OECD

Photo Credit: Pixabay/ Sergei Tokmakov

The amendments are intended to keep the CRS efficient and up-to-date

Highlights
  • G20’s Crypto-Asset Reporting Framework (CARF) unit to review
  • OECD aims to rid the crypto sector off financial risks
  • OECD had previously made changes to the CRS in March

The Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development, or OECD, is planning to present a taxation framework around the crypto sector to the members of the G20 nations in the coming days. This draft has a bunch of rules that aim to rid the crypto sector off potential tax evasion exploitation risks. Bank governors and finance ministers of the G20 nations, that form the internal Crypto-Asset Reporting Framework (CARF) unit, will soon to review this proposed crypto framework.

Since cryptocurrencies are not governed by any central bank or a regulatory body, they are often misused for transferring large amounts of money to cross border locations, under the shroud of anonymity. Amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, many-a-times crypto assets were used to violate international financial sanctions against Russia, causing crypto exchanges to freeze questionable accounts.

As per the OECD, these newly proposed laws are actually amendments to the ‘Common Reporting Standard (CRS)', that is taken into consideration by the G20 and OECD organisations. The changes are intended to keep the CRS efficient and up-to-date.

“The CRS has been very successful in the fight against international tax evasion. In 2021, over 100 jurisdictions exchanged information on 111 million financial accounts, covering total assets of EUR 11 trillion (roughly Rs. 8,80,15,278 crore). Today's presentation of the new crypto-asset reporting framework and amendments to the CRS will ensure that the tax transparency architecture remains up-to-date and effective,” said Mathias Cormann, Secretary-General, OECD.

Individuals and entities which, as businesses, provide crypto exchange services will have to identify their customers, and then report the aggregate values of the exchanges and transfers for such customers on an annual basis, the previous amendment to the CRS/CARF rules had said in March this year.

Over the next months, the OECD will be taking forward work on the legal and operational instruments to facilitate the international exchange of information collected basis the CARF.

This would ensure its effective and widespread implementation, including the timing for starting exchanges under the CARF.

Meanwhile, several nations are looking to implement tax regimes over the crypto sector in order to maintain some tracks on the otherwise private transactions.

In August, reports suggested that South Korean Authorities were thinking of levying gift tax on crypto airdrops.

Apple unveiled eight new products at its September 'Far Out' event. Which ones will float — and which will sink? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Further reading: Cryptocurrency, G20, OECD, Crypto Tax
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
