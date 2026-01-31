Technology News
Astronomers Solve the Mystery Behind M87’s Enormous Space Jet

New Event Horizon Telescope observations reveal the first direct link between the supermassive black hole M87* and its 3,000-light-year plasma jet, showing how energy from near the event horizon powers one of the universe’s most extreme structures.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 31 January 2026 15:36 IST
Photo Credit: NASA

M87* and its cosmic blowtorch-like jet as seen by the Hubble Space Telescope.

  • EHT links M87’s jet directly to its black hole
  • Plasma jet stretches nearly 3,000 light-years
  • Discovery clarifies how black holes launch jets
The origin of the supermassive black hole, M87, has now been discovered by astronomers to give off a 3,000-light-year-long plasma jet of charged particles, travelling at almost the speed of light. The black hole was the first to be photographed (in 2019), the 65 billion solar mass black hole in the galaxy M87, 55 million light-years away. The new data provided by the Event Horizon Telescope in 2021 has now enabled scientists to connect the black hole on the basis of the jet with the bright ring (the shadow of the black hole).

Connecting the Jet to the Black Hole

According to the new research, the EHT's (Event Horizon Telescope) 2021 observations added mid-range baselines to the array, letting scientists see both the compact ring around M87* and the galaxy's extended jet. In contrast, earlier EHT data from 2017–2018 lacked these baselines, leaving much of the jet's base unseen. Researchers found extra radio brightness on intermediate scales beyond what the ring alone produced, implying an additional compact source. Models place this source about 0.09 light-years from the black hole – aligning with one arm of the jet.

Implications for Jet Formation

This research establishes the first direct connection between a black hole's close environment and its massive jet system, which represents an essential milestone in comprehending how these jets are created. Saurabh, who leads the team, explains that the jet's starting point identification brings vital information that helps scientists understand black hole behaviour. The upcoming EHT missions will conduct direct imaging of the jet-base area through their expanded telescope network. Hubble images demonstrate that M87's jet extends 3000 light-years from its center. The investigations will demonstrate how M87 and other galaxies produce their massive jet systems.

 

Further reading: M87, supermassive black hole, Event Horizon Telescope, Plasma jets, relativistic jets, black hole physics, active galaxies, Radio astronomy, Space Science, Astrophysics
