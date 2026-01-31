Naari Naari Naduma Murari OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?

An official remake of the Telugu film Naari Naari Naduma Muraari, a romantic comedy which was released during the Sankranti festival in India, is now scheduled as an OTT release on Amazon Prime Video starting February 4, 2026. A decent success at the box office, the film tells of a young man caught in a love triangle with emotions and family ties, and life-altering decisions are worked through. It is a family entertainer that captures real-life moments with light humor and endearing performances.

When and Where to Watch Naari Naari Naduma Murari

Naari Naari Naduma Murari will be premiered on Amazon Prime Video from February 4, 2026. The movie is released in the original (Telugu) version as well as dubbed versions in Tamil, Malayalam, Hindi, and Kannada across India and the world. Viewers need a valid Prime Video subscription to watch the movie.

Trailer and Plot of Naari Naari Naduma Murari

The trailer mentions a young man in a dilemma, trapped between two women involved in an emotional, romantic love triangle and life-altering decisions. His decisions affect personal and family relationships with humor, romance, and sentimental means to connect this down-to-earth yet touching film that the entire family will love.

Cast and Crew of Naari Naari Naduma Murari

Naari Naari Naduma Murari stars Sharwanand and a promising cast that includes Samyuktha Menon, Sakshi Vaidya, and Sree Vishnu. The movie is directed by Ram Abbaraju of Samajavaragamana fame and written by Ram Abbaraju, Bhanu Bhogavarapu, and Nandu Savirigana. Filled with emotive acting and glossy narration, the film first metaphorizes the way family romcom was in vogue in the Telugu workspace.

Reception of Naari Naari Naduma Murari

Naari Naari Naduma Murari was released on January 14, 2026, and was appreciated for its comical plot, performances, clean comedy, and an IMDb rating of 8.5.